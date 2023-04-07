UFC 287 Adesanya Vs Pereira 2 Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Stream Online Or TV?

UFC is returning to action with an amazing UFC 287 PPV card in Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida. There are many top-notch Octagon warriors on the card, but the most eye-catching clash is the main event of the evening. Alex Pereira will try to defend the middleweight title against the former division champion Israel Adesanya. The upcoming UFC stream brings so many great bouts.

There are many other great fighters on the card – Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Raul Rosas Jr., Kelvin Gastelum, Chris Curtis… It is a very promising event, you can check the full UFC 287 fight card here. Let’s get to know UFC 287 watching options.

UFC 287 Live Stream Options

ESPN’s monthly subscription costs 9.99 dollars. The annual package costs 99.99 dollars, so if you’re interested in saving some money, go for it!

You can watch the early prelims with the ESPN+ monthly subscription. Early prelims should bring excellent technical wars. Yet, the preliminary card airs on ESPN, so pay attention to it. I hope your cable operator offers both channels.

Also, Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) sounds like another great option for watching the UFC 287 PPV (pay-per-view) early prelims for USA-based fans. You can watch many extra shows and episodes, the price is 13.99 dollars, try it out.

The UFC 287 PPV’s main card airs on ESPN+ PPV, so check this ESPN PPV link to get to know more details about purchases and prices for the upcoming UFC stream. Five amazing fights are heading your way, the price depends on your geolocation, but every single bout on the main card looks very promising.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC 287 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is your best UFC stream option. It costs only 11.99 dollars per month. The price of the annual package is 114.99 dollars, so you can spare 30 bucks – it is a pretty nice offer, isn’t it? The price of the UFC main card depends on your geolocation.

The purchase of UFC on Fight Pass is an excellent choice for many reasons. Historians and diehard fans of the sport can take a look at every single UFC fight since its beginnings in 1993. Plus, you can look for young blood and other promotions – LFA, Cage Warriors, Titan FC, Ares FC…

Do you bet on UFC fights? If your answer is “yes”, then I guarantee UFC on Fight Pass will help you a lot. The majority of prospects come from the promotions that air on UFC on Fight Pass. You can make high-quality predictions or get a better insight into the fighter’s abilities.

What Channel Is UFC 287 On?

ESPN+ covers the early prelims, while ESPN takes care of the preliminary card. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 6 PM ET ET on Saturday. I hope your local cable operator offers these two stations. There will be some high-level finishes on UFC 287 preliminary card.

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription is your preliminary card choice, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… How does that sound?

You can also check with your local internet service providers. Some local stations might air the whole UFC card or the pay-per-view part of the card, you never know.

Is There Any Free UFC Live Stream?

Listen, we are not interested in your excuses, illegal streams, and piracy. You can pay to watch the 185-pound championship bout, the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is one of the most promising fights in 2023. The main card is stacked with great names.

Why Should I Watch UFC 287 PPV?

Israel Adesanya was up on the scorecards in his previous title fight against Alex Pereira, he’ll be looking to reclaim the belt and outlast the powerful Brazilian. On the other hand, Pereira needs one left hook to end the fight.

The former ADCC champ Gilbert Burns will try to defeat the hometown king of drama Jorge Masvidal. Rob Font might outlast Adrian Yanez, but if Adrian’s punch land clean, the fight could end before the final bell.

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio is the most unpredictable fight on the card. Young gun Raul Rosas Jr. will try to attack the top of the rankings with a potential submission win over Christian Rodriguez.

Preliminary Card

Chris Curtis is a better striker than Kelvin Gastelum, but Gastelum nearly KO’d Adesanya in the past, so we mustn’t write him off. Michelle Waterson vs Luana Pinheiro could go all the way, but Gerald Meerschaert will try to finish Joe Pyfer via submission. Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman is a banger, both fighters are known for big power punches.

Early Prelims

Lupita Godinez will try to dominate Cynthia Calvillo, but Calvillo is known for excellent takedown defense. Trey Ogden vs Ignacio Bahamondes is a Fight of the Night candidate. Steve Garcia will have to drag Shayilan Nurdanbieke to the ground if he plans to win. An undefeated prospect Jaqueline Amorim is making her UFC debut against technical stand-up fighter Sam Hughes – this fight opens the event.

There is a total of 13 fights on the UFC 287 Miami PPV card. Don’t forget to watch UFC stream live on Saturday at 6 PM ET. What do you think, will Israel Adesanya reclaim the 185-pound title and avenge the loss? Is Jorge Masvidal going to retire? Gilbert Burns is very dangerous, Masvidal has to keep the fight standing if he plans to win.