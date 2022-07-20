Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall: Full UFC Fight Night Card Preview Of The Event In London

The most famous mixed martial arts promotion travels across the pond for the second UFC London card this year.

The upcoming UFC fight card is headlined by the clash of two different-style fighters – wrestling/cage control expert Curtis Blaydes and technical boxer and BJJ black belt Tom Aspinall.

It's #UFCLondon 🇬🇧 fight week!! Just 5 days until we are back at @TheO2 pic.twitter.com/gazVTDLWki — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2022

UFC Fight Night Fight Card Date And Time

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall’s fight card takes place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, in O2 Arena, London, but it will get underway pretty much early for the American fans. Yet, the Europeans are celebrating for the second time in a row, because they don’t have to stay up all night.

The UFC fight card time depends on your time zone and geolocation. The preliminary card will kick off around 11 AM ET (5 PM CET), while the main fights get underway around 2 PM ET (8 PM CET).

UFC Fight Card This Weekend – The List Of Bouts

This looks like a pretty much promising event. Take a look at the UFC full fight card below.

Main Card, ESPN+ (UFC On Fight Pass), 2 PM ET (8 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Curtis Blaydes (16-3-0) vs. Tom Aspinall (12-2-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jack Hermansson (22-7-0) vs. Chris Curtis (29-8-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Paddy Pimblett (18-3-0) vs. Jordan Leavitt (10-1-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nikita Krylov (27-9-0) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-7-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Molly McCann (12-4-0) vs. Hannah Goldy (6-2-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Paul Craig (16-4-1) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (17-6-0)

UFC Fight Night Prelims, ESPN+ (UFC On Fight Pass), 11 AM ET (5 PM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Ludovít Klein (18-4-0) vs. Mason Jones (11-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Marc Diakiese (15-5-0) Damir Hadžović (14-6-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Nathaniel Wood (17-5-0) vs. Charles Rosa (14-7-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Makwan Amirkhani (17-7-0) vs. Jonathan Pearce (12-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Muhammad Mokaev (6-0-0) vs. Charles Johnson (11-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jai Herbert (11-4-0) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Mandy Böhm (7-1-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (8-4-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Nicolas Dalby (19-4-1) vs. Claudio Silva (14-3-0)

Fights To Look For At UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Aspinall

Muhammad Mokaev is a top-notch young English prospect, this win could skyrocket him in the 125-pound division, while Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa is a great candidate for the Fight of the Night award. One could also expect a finish in the battle between Makwan Amirkhani and Jonathan Pearce.

Ludovit Klein vs Mason Jones is a promising one, as the Welsh prospect is looking to extend his winning streak after two tragic performances versus Alan Patrick and Mike Davis, while the Slovakian fighter might get released from the promotion with a loss.

The legendary Scottish mixed martial artist Paul Craig will be under huge pressure as the crowd expects another submission win over the former 205-pound title contender Volkan Oezdemir. The fan favorite Paddy Pimblett’s gonna will be on a hard mission against tough and tactical all-around fighter Jordan Leavitt, while Tom Aspinall could reach the top of the heavyweight class with a victory over “Razor” Blaydes.

The first two fights on the card are probably going to be tactical wars. Dalby is known for toughness and decision wins, while Mandy Bohm might have a hard time against tricky Victoria Leonardo.

This card is stacked like a PPV (pay-per-view), full of great UK and European Octagon warriors ready to fight until the last dying breath. It is 100% worth watching UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall!