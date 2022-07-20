Blaydes Vs Aspinall Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Live Online Or On TV?

The UFC travels across the pond and returns to the capital of England after a few months. The event is going to start on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, beginning at 11 PM ET (5 PM CET). The venue is O2 Arena in London, and you can check the full Blaydes Vs Aspinall fight card here.

UFC Fight Night “Blaydes Vs Aspinall” – Which Streaming Options Are Available?

There aren’t many live stream options this time for the fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world based in the United States of America. All you need to do is buy an ESPN+ subscription. Now here comes the tricky part.

Right now, it costs 6.99 dollars per month. And if you’d love to save some money, the annual package is only 69.99 dollars, which spares around 14 dollars. Yet, Disney announced the raise of ESPN+ price in August by 43%, to 9.99 bucks, so better hurry and grab your ESPN+ package ASAP!

Note: The price increase will not affect the cost of the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month). UFC pay-per-view events’ price remains the same too.

There is another option if you’d like a cheaper ESPN+ pass. As well as you know, the UFC 277 will take place next weekend. You can buy it for 75 dollars, but with an annual ESPN+ subscription in the package, you will pay a total of 99.98 dollars. Seventy-five dollars for the pay-per-view means you will pay only 24.98 dollars for a yearly package. Yet, this might change from August, stay tuned!

Non-USA Based Fans

The magical solution for the fans of UFC outside of the USA is called the UFC on Fight Pass. It lets you re-watch every single event since 1993 and some grappling tournaments, plus you can enjoy fight night events. For example, the diehard fans of Tom Aspinall can analyze his undefeated streak and style change in the UFC for a very affordable price!

The UFC on Fight Pass monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month. An annual package costs 114.99 bucks, you will spare around 30 dollars. It works on every single device, this is a lovely opportunity!

What Channel Is UFC Fight Night “Blaydes Vs Aspinall” On?

UFC Fight Night “Blaydes Vs Aspinall” airs exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA. But you should check out with your local cable operator, some other channels might air it too!

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription helps you enjoy the fight night cards and tons of other sports, it is worth every penny!

Is There Any UFC Fight Night “Blaydes Vs Aspinall Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to illegal streams and piracy. Yes, ESPN+ raises the price soon, but common! You spend way more money when you go out in a disco club! Buy ESPN+ for 6.99 bucks (still) or UFC Fight Pass for 11.99 dollars per month and you’ll enjoy every single card!

What Can I Expect From UFC Fight Night: “Blaydes Vs Aspinall”?

Well, look how stacked Curtis Blaydes Vs Tom Aspinall card is! I am honestly unsure whether this is a PPV or a fight night event, as there are many names from the top of the division. The winner of Blaydes vs Aspinall will get a solid chance to fight for the 265-pound belt!

You can expect a real war between Blaydes and Aspinall. The Brit’s counterpunches are very powerful and dangerous, so he could easily stop Curtis when he tries to shoot in or get into the clinch.

Chris Curtis accepted a short-notice bout against Jack Hermansson, but “Joker” is going to deal with massive problems. Chris stuffed 20+ takedowns to BJJ specialist Rodolfo Vieira, kept the fight standing, and won via unanimous decision, and Hermansson is not a better striker than Curtis.

“Paddy The Baddy” is a high-level grappler with tons of social media followers, and everybody expects an easy fight against Jordan Leavitt. Yet, “Monkey King” is one of the toughest 155ers, this might easily go to judges’ scorecards or decision.

Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig are two more favorites. Alexander Gustafsson returns to the Octagon, but his layoff might be a problem against “The Miner”. Craig is looking to extend his submission winning streak against Swiss striker Volkan Oezdemir.

Prelims

An all-around fighter Mason Jones is going to deal with the Slovak striker Ludovit Klein, and the stakes for this bout are very high. Jones might make Dana White angry if he loses, while Klein’s contract is already jeopardized thanks to his previous results, plus this is not his weight class. The knockout is coming!

Please pay attention to great prospect Muhammad Mokaev, the fight between Nathaniel Wood and Charles Rosa, and Jai Herbert, who has to battle for his UFC contract after a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

This night’s gonna be fireworks, sit next to your PC/TV on Saturday at 5 PM CET and enjoy watching UFC Fight Night: Blaydes Vs Aspinall!