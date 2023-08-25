UFC Singapore Payouts: Big Names, Fun Fights, Great Paydays

The UFC Singapore payouts are not disappointing, especially not for the two men involved in our main event. Of course, UFC fighter pay is always talked about and often criticized, that's why it's important for us to keep track of what these fighters are making and keep that information public so that any comments or criticisms could be based on something.

The UFC Singapore prize money is looking good, though! There are a load of big names on the main card, but none bigger than that two on the marquee; no stranger to UFC bonuses, Max Holloway will finally meet the Korean Zombie in the octagon. But, before we get to the fight, let's talk about what's going into their pockets. Here are the UFC payouts for this weekend.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Holloway and the Korean Zombie Be Paid at UFC Singapore?

Per sources, the base pay for the former champion is around the $421,000 mark. ‘Blessed' has been around for a long time and he's put on stellar performances time and time again. Not just in his fighting, but he's a fan-favorite on the microphone too. Overall, he's just a likeable guy that creates memorable moments and brings a lot of eyes to the sport.

We can't talk about fan favorites without talking about Chan Sung Jung. The Korean Zombie is must-see television from the time his iconic walkouts start to the time the fight ends. This man is so skilled wherever the fight goes and he's made himself a very large fanbase. So, with his fighting style and personality, the UFC Singapore payouts show him making a pretty good pay check. It's looking like it'll be a $261,000 base pay for the Korean Zombie.

UFC Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

AS I said before, there's a lot of talent on this card and a lot of fighters that deserve a huge payday. Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann, Talia Santos — this list goes on. With no UFC bonuses included, here are the rest of the base UFC Singapore payouts for the main card.

Max Holloway – $421,000

Korean Zombie – $261,000

Anthony Smith – $91,000

Ryan Spann – $66,000

Alex Caceres – $71,000

Giga Chikadze – $78,000

Rinya Nakamura – $16,000

Fernie Garcia – $16,000

Erin Blanchfield – $56,000

Talia Santos – $66,000

Junior Tafa – $16,000

Parker Porter – $42,000

Per sources, that's what the UFC Singapore prize money is looking at for the main card fighters. UFC fighter pay shouldn't be a taboo thing; it should be discussed and the fighters should be happy seeing as how without them, there is no show. So, we're hoping that the fighters make that money and put on great performances.

Fighting isn't easy and there's always so much on the line. We've got Holloway — who's always carrying Hawaii on his back, feeling a bit more weight this time around — and then we've got the Korean Zombie who really doesn't know what's next for his career. The emotional intrigue is there, the name value is there, the potential for Fight of the Year is there — even if you have to wake up at 5a.m., there's no reason to miss UFC Singapore.