UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Odds

If you're interested in the numbers, we've got you covered here! We'll be going over the UFC on ESPN 44 odds. More specifically, the Holloway vs Allen odds!

This weekend, Max Holloway returns to action for the first time since losing to Volkanovski for the third time. As he tries to bounce back into the win column, he'll have to try and step over surging fighter, Arnold Allen, who is undefeated in the UFC thus far. Here, we'll take a look at what the bookies are thinking for this weekend's main event.

Given both fighters' position in the division, it's really hard to predict what will happen here. But, you know, that's MMA! Holloway has made a strong case for him being the best boxer in the UFC, but he's also got one of the best chins in the UFC. He's fought the likes of Alexander Volkanovski(three times), Dustin Poirier(twice), and Conor McGregor — Holloway still has not been dropped in the UFC.

So, yeah, he's a pretty durable dude. However, Arnold Allen can crack. Though he struggled to get a finish in the UFC for a stretch there, he put it all together when he demolished Dan Hooker, who was returning to the 145lb weight class. Take that performance and follow it up with how he performed against Calvin Kattar, and that's a fighter that seems to have finally hit his stride.

Really, this is a super, super tough for both fighters. Though there are no easy matchups, especially at the top of the featherweight division, this one poses some issues for both Holloway and Allen, who really have no blatant weaknesses. Tough for them, but exciting for us fans!

With all of that being said, it makes sense that the odds look the way they do. Let's go ahead and look into the numbers.

Moneyline: Holloway vs Allen odds

Across the board, it seems that the masses have faith that the Blessed express will move forward and leave Arnold Allen in its wake. Although he's not a sizeable favorite, Holloway has the odds on his side. These numbers will do nothing for him in the cage, but it's got to feel good to be a favorite.

BOOKMAKER ODDS BET HERE Max Holloway -165 Arnold Allen +140 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Max Holloway -185 Arnold Allen +150 BET WITH BETMGM Max Holloway -186 Arnold Allen +150 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Overall, the former champ has a slight edge as a favorite. And, just a rule of thumb for any situation, Holloway is typically a safe bet. This is pretty close to a pick 'em bout, but the major betting companies are ever so slightly favoring Holloway's experience and boxing savvy over Arnold's grit and determination.

Method of victory: Holloway vs Allen odds

Check out these odds! Seen here is what the fans are pundits are thinking in terms of who will win, but more specifically, how they're expected to win.

Holloway by decision +175 Holloway by KO/TKO or decision +215 Holloway by submission +120 Allen by decision +330 Allen by KO/TKO or DQ +550 Allen by submission +1100 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holloway by decision +150 Holloway by KO/TKO, submission or DQ +200 Allen by decision +350 Allen by KO/TKO, submission or DQ +400 BET WITH BETMGM Holloway by decision +185 Holloway by KO/TKO or DQ +285 Holloway by submission +1700 Allen by decision +425 Allen by KO/HO or DQ +480 Allen by submission +1100 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Across the board, it seems that Max Holloway getting his hand raised by decision is what most people are putting their money on. Arnold Allen is 19-1 and has only lost by decision. This was two fights before ‘Almighty' made his promotional debut. As for Holloway, he's only been finished once, and that was by submission in his UFC debut.

So, both fighters are as durable as it gets. Allen really hasn't seen a whole lot of controversy inside the octagon, and Max has dealt with all of the heavy hitters the UFC could throw at him. With that information, it's fair to assume that the judges will be needed for this fight.

Round to win: Holloway vs Allen odds

Though we just discussed the likelihood of this fight going to decision, it's MMA and anything can happen. Couple that with me being great at predicting things poorly and you've got the ingredients to a fight that will end via stoppage.

Holloway round 1 +550 Holloway round 2 +850 Holloway round 3 +1200 Holloway round 4 +1800 Holloway round 5 +2500 Allen round 1 +1200 Allen round 2 +1600 Allen round 3 +2200 Allen round 4 +2800 Allen round 5 +3500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holloway round 1 +650 Holloway round 2 +900 Holloway round 3 +1400 Holloway round 4 +1800 Holloway round 5 +2200 Allen round 1 +1200 Allen round 2 +1600 Allen round 3 +2200 Allen round 4 +2800 Allen round 5 +3500 BET WITH BETMGM Holloway round 1 +1000 Holloway round 2 +1200 Holloway round 3 +1400 Holloway round 4 +1700 Holloway round 5 +200 Allen round 1 +1200 Allen round 2 +1500 Allen round 3 +1800 Allen round 4 +2000 Allen round 5 +2400 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Again, the safest bet per the numbers seen here is Max Holloway via decision. But, if you're feeling that there will be a stoppage, then the payouts are just getting bigger as the fight goes on. Despite Holloway's track record of putting on a brutal pace and finishing people in the third and fourth rounds, the odds are showing that the masses think he'll get things done fast.

The numbers have the same trend for Arnold Allen; the safer bet, in terms of a finish win, is earlier in the fight.

What's in it for the winner?

A sick paycheck!

But, you know, there's some more perks to winning. Whoever leaves Kansas City as a winner could make a strong case for them jumping the line and facing the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Holloway has already lost to Volk three times, albeit one on very controversial, but he's not wrong to ask for a fourth should he beat Arnold.

Antithetically, if Allen gets his hand raised, then what else is one to do in order to get a title shot? Knocking Holloway should be a surefire way of getting a title shot. The waters at featherweight are deep right now. Josh Emmett is still in the wings, Ilia Topuia is on a tear, and we're unsure of what'll happen after Volkanovski and Rodriguez go at it. But, a big win this weekend could have either Holloway or Allen jump the line.