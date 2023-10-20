Worldwide

UFC 294 Weigh In: The Rematch is Official

UFC 294 Press Conference: Respectful, but Heated

UFC 294 Prediction: Usman vs Chimaev - Title Implications!

Caleb Plant Wants Jermall Charlo

UFC 294 Prediction: Ankalaev vs Walker: Havoc at LHW!

Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher Booked for UFC 296

NYF Prospect Watch: Aaron Silva, Golden Boy Promotions

Haney vs Prograis: 53 Days Away

Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: "It's Been A Super Privilege"

Digesting the News: Showtime Boxing Ending This Year

The UFC 294 weigh in results are in and we've got a main event! Here. we'll take a look at what the scales read for us as we watch the official UFC 294 weigh in. Though every fight on the UFC 294 card is exciting, we were all waiting with bated breath for the main and co-main fighters to weigh in.

With the short-notice nature of the two marquee bouts on this card and the fact that the original bouts in the final two slots of the event have already fallen through to some degree, the MMA community as a hole had their fingers crossed for the athletes to be on weight. Well, good news! Everything, as of now, is still intact.

UFC 294 Weigh In: A Few Weight Misses, but Everything is Still a GoUFC 294 weigh in

The weigh ins are over and we've got all that you need to know below! There are a few weight misses, but all parties have agreed to continue their bouts. Of course, we need to make sure that everyone is still cleared to compete, but UFC 294 seems to remain fully intact following the battle with the scale.

UFC 297 Main card Weigh In Results

  • Islam Makhachev – 155 
  • Alexander Volkanovski – 154.5 
  • Mateusz Gamrot (Back up fighter for main event) – 155
  • Khamzat Chimaev – 185.5 
  • Kamaru Usman – 184.5
  • Magomed Ankalaev – 206 
  • Johnny Walker – 205 
  • Ikram Aliskerov – 186 
  • Warlley Alves – 185.5 
  • Said Nurmagomedov – 136 
  • Muin Gafurov – 135.5 

UFC 297 Prelims Weigh In Results

  • Tim Elliott – 126 
  • Muhammad Mokaev – 126
  • Mohammad Yahya – 156
  • Trevor Peek – 155.5 
  • Javid Basharat – 136
  • Victor Henry – 136 
  • Abu Azaitar – 186
  • Sedriques Dumas – 186

UFC 297 Early Prelims Weigh In Results

  • Mike Breeden – 159.5*
  • Anshul Jubli – 155.5
  • Nathaniel Wood – 146
  • Muhammad Naimov – 145.5 
  • Viktoriia Dudakova – 116.6*
  • Jinh Yu Frey – 116 
  • Shara Magomedov – 186
  • Bruno Silva – 186

There are a few weight misses, some bigger than others, but the card is largely moving along smoothly. As far as we know now, the fighters that missed weight will still be competing but will be fined a percentage of their purse. The fight that is on the thinnest ice here is between Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden, who came in 3.5 pounds over weight.

This fight features a highly-anticipated prospect, the undefeated Jubli, who has a lot of support on Yas island right now. Hopefully Breeden will be cleared to compete.

UFC 294 Weigh In Results

The weight is solved and the only wait left is for fight night! For the most part, this was a successful weigh in event, especially when looking at the high-profile but short notice fights. Our main and co-main event fights are good to go and UFC 294 is a dream card that's coming true.

UFC 294 main card

  • Lightweight title bout: Islam Makhachev (155) vs Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)
  • Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs Kamaru Usman (184.5)
  • Light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Johnny Walker (205)
  • Middleweight bout: Ikram Aliskerov (186) Warlley Alves (185.5)
  • Bantamweight bout: Said Nurmagomedov (136) Muin Gafurov (135.5)

UFC 294 prelims

  • Flyweight bout Tim Elliott (126) vs Muhammad Mokaev (126)
  • Lightweight bout: Mohammad Yahya (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)
  • Bantamweight bout: Javid Basharat (136) vs Victor Henry (136)
  • Middleweight bout: Abu Azaitar (186) vs Sedriques Dumas (186)

UFC 294 early prelims

  • Lightweight bout: Mike Breeden (159.5) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5) – Breeden misses weight
  • Featherweight bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Muhammad Naimov (145.5 )
  • Strawweight bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (116.6) vs Jinh Yu Frey (116) – Dudakova misses weight
  • Middleweight bout: Shara Magomedov (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)

 

