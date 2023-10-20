UFC 294 Weigh In: The Rematch is Official

The UFC 294 weigh in results are in and we've got a main event! Here. we'll take a look at what the scales read for us as we watch the official UFC 294 weigh in. Though every fight on the UFC 294 card is exciting, we were all waiting with bated breath for the main and co-main fighters to weigh in.

With the short-notice nature of the two marquee bouts on this card and the fact that the original bouts in the final two slots of the event have already fallen through to some degree, the MMA community as a hole had their fingers crossed for the athletes to be on weight. Well, good news! Everything, as of now, is still intact.

UFC 294 Weigh In: A Few Weight Misses, but Everything is Still a Go

The weigh ins are over and we've got all that you need to know below! There are a few weight misses, but all parties have agreed to continue their bouts. Of course, we need to make sure that everyone is still cleared to compete, but UFC 294 seems to remain fully intact following the battle with the scale.

UFC 294 Main card Weigh In Results

Islam Makhachev – 155

Alexander Volkanovski – 154.5

Mateusz Gamrot (Back up fighter for main event) – 155

Khamzat Chimaev – 185.5

Kamaru Usman – 184.5

Magomed Ankalaev – 206

Johnny Walker – 205

Ikram Aliskerov – 186

Warlley Alves – 185.5

Said Nurmagomedov – 136

Muin Gafurov – 135.5

Tim Elliott – 126

Muhammad Mokaev – 126

Mohammad Yahya – 156

Trevor Peek – 155.5

Javid Basharat – 136

Victor Henry – 136

Abu Azaitar – 186

Sedriques Dumas – 186

Mike Breeden – 159.5*

Anshul Jubli – 155.5

Nathaniel Wood – 146

Muhammad Naimov – 145.5

Viktoriia Dudakova – 116.6*

Jinh Yu Frey – 116

Shara Magomedov – 186

Bruno Silva – 186

There are a few weight misses, some bigger than others, but the card is largely moving along smoothly. As far as we know now, the fighters that missed weight will still be competing but will be fined a percentage of their purse. The fight that is on the thinnest ice here is between Anshul Jubli and Mike Breeden, who came in 3.5 pounds over weight.

This fight features a highly-anticipated prospect, the undefeated Jubli, who has a lot of support on Yas island right now. Hopefully Breeden will be cleared to compete.

The weight is solved and the only wait left is for fight night! For the most part, this was a successful weigh in event, especially when looking at the high-profile but short notice fights. Our main and co-main event fights are good to go and UFC 294 is a dream card that's coming true.

