UFC 293 Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary

We're here to give the UFC 293 live updates for the main event tonight. The middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, will look to once again defend the middleweight belt, this time against Sean Strickland. This fight may seem curated for the champion, but Sean is as game as anyone is in the UFC.

Here, we'll give you the UFC 293 round by round updates and fight results for the main event. We've got you covered on anything and everything you'll need to know as we wrap up this chapter of the middleweight title story.

UFC 293: What's on the Line?

The UFC middleweight strap is on the line, but it feels like there's a bit more going on as we head into this main event bout. Sean Strickland, should he steal the win against the odds, will have one of the coolest comeback stories in fighting history. But, he cannot get ahead of himself; Izzy is his toughest challenge to date.

For Adesanya, this win should make it near irrefutable that he's the best middleweight of all time. He's taken on any and all challengers and is one of the most active champions in the organization. A lot of questions will be answered tonight!

UFC 293 Live Updates: Adesanya vs Strickland

The wait is over and it's now time to get to the UFC 293 round by round coverage. Will Adesanya defend the strap or will Sean Strickland be able to find a path to victory? The wait is over and it's time to see what the middleweight title picture has in store for us!

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result: