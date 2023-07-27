UFC 291 Odds: Dustin Poirier Remains a Slight Favorite

The UFC 291 odds are in and we've got some cool statistics to look at. The numbers don't tell all, but they tell enough to be interested in what they say; Dustin Poirier is a slight betting favorite across the board. Though the Poirier vs Gaethje odds are favoring ‘The Diamond', who has already beaten Justin, ‘The Highlight' is not deterred whatsoever by these UFC odds.

And that's just talking about the marquee fight. There are plenty of other very interesting UFC 291 odds for us to take a look at here, just a few days before the action will take place. Stick around here to catch all of the important numbers and how various bookies see this fight for the vacant BMF title going.

UFC 291 Odds: The Best Poirier vs Gaethje Odds

On this, one of the best UFC cards we've ever seen put together and hold up(fingers crossed), we've ran through all of the fun and important numbers to give you a good base to potentially start your bets off of for this weekend. A great night of fights will always be entertaining, but things really become nail-biters when I bet my lunch money for tomorrow on a certain fighter. Not saying you should do that, but if you need more insight for your bets, we've got you covered on some important UFC odds.

Poirier vs Gaethje – Moneyline

Ever-so-slightly, we've got the pundits pulling toward Poirier to take the win come Saturday night. The Poirier vs Gathje odds are super close in almost every way imaginable, though.

Dustin Poirier -145 Justin Gaethje +125 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Dustin Poirier -150 Justin Gaethje +125 BET WITH BETMGM Dustin Poirier -155 Justin Gaethje +125 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Justin Gaethje is sitting as a +125 underdog throughout all of the bookies presented here.

UFC Odds – Poirier vs Gaethje Method of Victory

The biggest number that jumps off of the page for the UFC 291 odds is for Justin Gaethje hanging out at +2000 to get a submission win. Though the wrestling accolades are there, subbing just isn't his style.

Poirier via KO/TKO +175 Poirier via Submission +650 Poirier via Decision +350 Gaethje via KO/TKO +225 Gaethje via Submission +2000 Gaethje via Decision +550 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Poirier via KO/TKO +175 Poirier via Submission +650 Poirier via Decision +350 Gaethje via KO/TKO +225 Gaethje via Submission +2000 Gaethje via Decision +550 BET WITH BETMGM Poirier via KO/TKO +215 Poirier via Submission +650 Poirier via Decision +360 Gaethje via KO/TKO +245 Gaethje via Submission +2000 Gaethje via Decision +500 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The odds of this fight going to decision aren't as unlikely as one would expect. Both Gaethje and Poirier have a penchant for a finish, and both are very willing to go out on their shield, but with how matured both fighters are now, this could go all 25-minutes. A finish is more likely, but don't be surprised.

Poirier vs Gaethje Round to Win Odds

As per usual, the UFC odds of a finish just get more and more unlikely as the fight plays out. Per these numbers, the most likely outcome, in terms of a finish, are for Poirier to get a first-round KO/TKO.

Poirier round 1 +400 Poirier round 2 +650 Poirier round 3 +1000 Poirier round 4 +1600 Poirier round 5 +2500 Gaethje round 1 +600 Gaethje round 2 +900 Gaethje round 3 +1400 Gaethje round 4 +2000 Gaethje round 5 +2800 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Poirier round 1 +400 Poirier round 2 +650 Poirier round 3 +1000 Poirier round 4 +1600 Poirier round 5 +2500 Gaethje round 1 +600 Gaethje round 2 +900 Gaethje round 3 +1400 Gaethje round 4 +2000 Gaethje round 5 +2800 BET WITH BETMGM Poirier round 1 +500 Poirier round 2 +700 Poirier round 3 +950 Poirier round 4 +1800 Poirier round 5 +3000 Gaethje round 1 +700 Gaethje round 2 +950 Gaethje round 3 +1300 Gaethje round 4 +2200 Gaethje round 5 +4000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

This fight is much different than their first meeting back in 2018 where Poirier won via fourth-round TKO; Gaethje has grown so much since then, and so has Dustin.

Best UFC 291 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

A card stacked from top to bottom very well, we've got to cover some more of the UFC 291 betting odds before we wrap up here. For our co-main event, we've got a pick 'em fight, meaning the odds are just a coin toss at this point. This will be Alex Pereira's debut as a UFC light heavyweight and his first fight back since losing to Israel Adesanya.

He's got no easy task in front of him as he'll take on the former light heavyweight champion, Jan Błachowicz. And before that, you guessed it, more incredible fights. Let's look at the numbers.

Alex Pereira (-110) vs Jan Błachowicz (-110)

Michel Pereira (+125) vs Stephen Thompson (-150)

Tony Ferguson (+280) vs Bobby Green(-375)

A lot of bangers in the works! As of now, Tony Ferguson is the biggest betting underdog on the card; things have not gone his way as of late, but he's also been taking on the best of the best for years now. Bobby Green is as game as they come, but he's a refreshing step back from the Dariush's, the Oliveira's and the Chandler's of the division.

The UFC 291 betting odds may not have a lot of faith in ‘El Cucuy, but Tony and his fan base believe in him so much. This is certainly one of the more interesting fights on the card.

Don't forget to hangout here with us for fight night as we give the live round by round updates to the main card, along with a detailed review of UFC 291 itself.