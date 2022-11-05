Bivol vs. Ramirez: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol took on Gilberto ‘Zurdo' Ramirez in one of the most intriguing championship fights of the year.

This one is one for the hardcores. The Dmitry Bivol WBA light heavyweight title defense versus Gilberto ‘Zurdo' Ramirez has drawn high marks from those participating in the Twitter “Buzz Check,” which is a sub scientific poll gauging interest level in a particular bout. Yes, there is anticipation afoot among those in the know, the diehards, who are curious to see if styles make fights as much as they say. You see, the 20-0 Russian Bivol handled then pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez in his last start. But the 44-0 year old Mexican is very comfortable at this weight class, and it's possible that this lefty can prove harder to handle than his countryman, who wasn't able to worry Bivol with his power. Zurdo will need to do so in order to get the W in Abu Dhabi.

Expect ring walks anytime after 5:45 p.m. ET/ 2:45 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

DMITRY BIVOL VS. GILBERTO RAMIREZ BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Dmitry Bivol is the favorite at -350, and Gilberto Ramirez is the underdog at +275.

Dmitry Bivol: Decision -160; KO/TKO +400

Draw: +1800

Gilberto Ramirez: Decision +650; KO/TKO +550

DMITRY BIVOL VS. GILBERTO RAMIREZ LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS

Round 1: Bivol one two at 1:40 mark told Zurdo that the hand speed and power are real. Lefty Zurdo looks the bigger man, by a full weight class plus. They traded end of round, Bivol power was felt by Z

NYF Score: Bivol, 10-9

Round 2: Bivol is a defensive wiz. He was on front foot, unafraid of the Mexican. Inside, Bivol accuracy is impressive.

NYF Score: Bivol, 10-9

Round 3: Bivol a gorgeous ring général. Zurdo on the outside is busier but then Bivol throws a three punch scoring flurry.

NYF Score: Zurdo, 10-9

Round 4: Bivol not a volume guy, wins portions of rounds with ring generalship. Bivol keeps front foot right on Zurdo’s, same since the start. Bivol moves head, slips, uses feet to slide away from contact. Zurdo is being v careful, isn’t excessively busy, fears counters. Harder shots landed by the Russian

NYF Score: Bivol, 10-9

Round 5: Zurdo corner calls for intelligent aggression. Bivol started quicker, was busier this round, but cmon, he was waiting a lot. Then he threw bombs, at 1:25! But he respected Z more than Canelo to this point. Harder shots gave Bivol the round.

NYF Score: Bivol, 10-9

Round 6: Busy Zurdo but mostly jabs. Bivol not throwing much, boring round, sorry. Both men are cautious.

NYF Score: Zurdo 10-9

Round 7: Trading no good for Zurdo. He was throwing and moving well, then at 1:00 mark he opened up and Bivol got on hardest shots of the round.

NYF Score: EVEN

Round 8: Bivol gives away first two thirds, ups ante in last minute, but enough to take round? No, his lack of volume was glaring.

NYF Score: Zurdo 10-9

Round 9: Z the aggressor to start, as usual, Bivol is smart/cautious. How are judges interpreting that? Z made Bivol miss more than announcers are noting. Then a Bivol mega flurry, a round stealer special. I had trouble picking winner.

NYF Score: Zurdo 10-9

Round 10: Z busier, tho Bivol threw more in first minute than usual. Z left isn’t thrown nasty, he fears counter flurry. Z won with volume, effective if not fear inducing.

NYF Score: Zurdo 10-9

Round 11: Z head movement on message to start. He edges forward, has acted like bigger man in second half of the fight. Announcers not picking up on Bivol misses, solid D from Z. Trainer Julian Chua: “we can do this!”

NYF Score: Zurdo 10-9

Round 12: Power spoke over volume. Bivol aggression is high. Bivol chant starts at 1:50.

NYF Score: Bivol 10-9

NYF Tally: Zurdo 6-4-1

Fight Result: Dmitriy Bivol defeats Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, via unanimous decision

Dmitry Bivol handled Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Saturday night, in Abu Dhabi, scoring a UD12 in defense of his WBA light heavyweight crown, and will find himself being talked about for Fighter of the Year.*

Bivol, age 31, looked stellar versus Canelo, less so, to my eye, versus this Mexican. Zurdo, also 31, got out to a slow start, but once he got his feet under him, his volume edge won him plenty of portions of rounds.

The judges, though, liked the fact that the harder, showier punches in most rounds were thrown by the Russian.

There were no knockdowns. Bivol goes to 21-0, while Zurdo tastes defeat for the first time, he is 44-1.

The scores were wide, 118-110, 117-111, 117-111, and while Zurdo told Chris Mannix after that he thought he did enough to win, he wasn’t crying foul.

As for that asterisk, Bivol being fighter of the year, let's finish the year shall we. Because no, I wasn't near as enthralled by that Bivol showing as others were, his punch output reverted back to what I'd seen for years, and hadn't impressed me mightily. His skills, his talent level are one thing, his actual performance, different animal.