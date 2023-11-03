Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Moved To New 2024 Date

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk will, in fact, not be unfolding for your holiday pleasure.

Right after Tyson Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou in a shocker of a contest, he sounded semi-enthused about the date for his next test, versus Oleksandr Usyk.

The date and site for Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk had been chosen – it was to be December 23, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight week for “The Battle of the Baddest” had been a grand slam, from a promotional standpoint, for the organizers, and it looked like momentum could continue into December.

But Fury wasn’t all about that Dec. 23 date, as he made clear in post-fight interviews. He spoke of getting back to business “next year,” in fact. It wasn’t hard to read between the lines regarding Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk…

The phrasing was intentional, it seems. Because it’s basically been made official, with word coming from Mike Coppinger, that Fury-Usyk will take place, but in 2024.

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Will Be A First Quarter of 2024 Fight

Fury, if you didn’t know, had a hard time, much harder than he anticipated, against 0-0 in boxing Francis Ngannou.

He got scraped up a bit, and so some extra time, to heal up, was deemed the wise move. Click here to read Ryan O'Hara analysis of the Fury win-loss.

Now, maybe Fury was thinking he’d like to enjoy the holidays, and stuff himself like one of those sausages he refered to before he got dropped in round three by Ngannou, before heading into Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk.

The Cameroon-born toughman showed that he had quite enough boxing training over the years to compete with a rusty and overconfident “Gypsy King,” didn’t he?

So, Coppinger says February, anything more specific? We will update you when we hear.

NOTE: Copp’s story also mentioned that the deal for the February fight, which has been compiled by Frank Warren, the Saudis, Bob Arum, and Team Tyson Fury and company, calls for a rematch.

I’m not a fan of such clauses, believing it can mess up the equilibrium for the initial fight. And it can result in a rematch that no one except the fighters and their handlers making bags called for taking place, which is bad for the sport, overall.