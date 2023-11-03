Worldwide

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Moved To New 2024 Date

UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

Caio Borralho vs Abus Magomedov Prediction: Expect The Home Crowd To Be Celebrating

Worldwide

Vergil Ortiz Jr Returns In New Weight Class, Ready For Comeback

Worldwide

Post-Fight Analysis: Fury Won the Fight, Ngannou Won the Night

Worldwide

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez: Date, Site, Platform Info

Worldwide

Misfits Boxing Is Back, At England's York Hall Nov. 17

Worldwide

CONTENT ALERT: Red Owl Boxing To Show Box Fest on DAZN

Worldwide

ALERT! International Boxing Hall of Fame Auction

Worldwide

Fury vs Ngannou Fight Results: Gypsy King Escapes With SD

Worldwide

Fury vs Ngannou Live Round by Round Coverage: Fury Wins SD

Worldwide

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Moved To New 2024 Date

Published

on

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Moved To New 2024 Date

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk will, in fact, not be unfolding for your holiday pleasure.

Right after Tyson Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou in a shocker of a contest, he sounded semi-enthused about the date for his next test, versus Oleksandr Usyk.

The date and site for Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk had been chosen – it was to be December 23, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight week for “The Battle of the Baddest” had been a grand slam, from a promotional standpoint, for the organizers, and it looked like momentum could continue into December.

But Fury wasn’t all about that Dec. 23 date, as he made clear in post-fight interviews. He spoke of getting back to business “next year,” in fact. It wasn’t hard to read between the lines regarding Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk…

ESPN boxing pundit Mike Coppinger broke the story on the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk date shift

Copp referenced cuts being a reason for the date shift for Fury v Usyk

The phrasing was intentional, it seems. Because it’s basically been made official, with word coming from Mike Coppinger, that Fury-Usyk will take place, but in 2024.

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Will Be A First Quarter of 2024 Fight

Fury, if you didn’t know, had a hard time, much harder than he anticipated, against 0-0 in boxing Francis Ngannou.

He got scraped up a bit, and so some extra time, to heal up, was deemed the wise move. Click here to read Ryan O'Hara analysis of the Fury win-loss.

Now, maybe Fury was thinking he’d like to enjoy the holidays, and stuff himself like one of those sausages he refered to before he got dropped in round three by Ngannou, before heading into Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk.

The Cameroon-born toughman showed that he had quite enough boxing training over the years to compete with a rusty and overconfident “Gypsy King,” didn’t he?

Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk in February 2024

Fury wants to enjoy the holidays, that makes sense, right? Graphic off Usyk IG

So, Coppinger says February, anything more specific? We will update you when we hear.

NOTE: Copp’s story also mentioned that the deal for the February fight, which has been compiled by Frank Warren, the Saudis, Bob Arum, and Team Tyson Fury and company, calls for a rematch.

I’m not a fan of such clauses, believing it can mess up the equilibrium for the initial fight. And it can result in a rematch that no one except the fighters and their handlers making bags called for taking place, which is bad for the sport, overall.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading