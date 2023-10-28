Fury vs Ngannou Fight Results: Fury Escapes With SD

Fury vs Ngannou fight results are in, and it went like just about no one thought it would. Tyson Fury escaped Saudi Arabia with a split decision win over Francis Ngannou after getting dropped in the third round of a shocker.

The scrap Saturday at Kingdom Stadium in Riyadh, kicking off Riyadh Season, had jaws dropping as Ngannou not only looked like he belonged in there, he won on one of three cards.

The ten round scrap, Fury admitted, was one of the toughest tests he’s had in the last ten years.

One judge had it 95-94, for Ngannou, the 37 year old MMAer who had not had a single pro boxing match.

But he had heart galore, and athleticism, and belief in himself.

Plenty of smart pundits thought Fury would be able to do whatever he wanted, when he wanted. But from round one, that was not so..

A 96-93 Fury and a 95-94 Fury card gave Fury the W, split decision, but Ngannou leaves the joint with a massively amped up profile.

You can win for losing, in fact.

Fury gave full credit to Ngannou after, calling him “a good fighter,” and no, he wasn't bitching about the lone card, he knew he'd been in tough.

Fury should maybe get some flak for not doing more in this one, but he did allow that rust, being off 11 months, hurt him.

Here's our round by round description:

Fury vs Ngannou Round By Round

ROUND 1: In the first, the 6-9 Fury (reigning WBC heavyweight champion; 277 pounds) pumped a long jab, moved, got warmed up, after a righthand starter.

Ngannou (6-5, 272 pounds), the ex UFC heavyweight champ, looked to club with the right. They clinched at 2:12. He feinted, looked credible as a foe. Fury on back foot, mostly, he'd jab to the body, feint himself, and he took a right to the body.



Left-right hand landed by Fury. Ngannou didn't throw much. FURY

ROUND 2: Fury looked for left hook-right hand combo in the first. Fury bounced, launched a hook lead, kept the feet moving.



Ngannou's defense looked better than most expected. And a left hand counter, pretty slick. An uppercut try, from Ngannou…Blood on Fury? Then he went lefty. And so did Ngannou. Then he went righty…They clinched, this was not an easy round for Fury. Tyson threw and clinched late. Fury busier. FURY

ROUND 3: Fury feinted. Ngannou looked like he belonged, still. Left hook from Ngannou thumped. Fury went lefty, then righty, he clinched again. Lefty Fury threw a weak jab. Again, Fury punches-clinches.



Down went Fury! 35 seconds to go. Left hook counter, high on the head. NGANNOU, with extra PT

ROUND 4: Ngannou is pressing Fury. Lefty Fury, grabbing. Ngannou shoved and moved Fury. Fury landed a one-two. He was busier now, no more being too patient. Ngannou went lefty, still looked comparable in skills. FURY

ROUND 5 SugarHilll told Fury that he was boxing well now, before the round started. Andy Lee as assist told Fury he was waiting for receipt too much. Ngannou launched a bomb and the crowd ohhhh'd. Fury moving more. Francis lefty is stalking.



Is Ngannou getting tired? The right hand after the jab buzzed Ngannou a wee bit. Fury now having more fun. FURY

ROUND 6: Fury boxing and moving and in a rhythm. Rust is removed?



FN looks a bit heavy, his muscles are now working against him some. Lull round. Replay showed Fury looking to land an elbow. FURY

ROUND 7 FN waited too much, but he was wanting a walkout homer. Now lefty…His athleticism and coordination and all have been impressive. He wanted to land that uppercut, too. Open up Ngannou was seeing things well, an open stance left him see if Fury was looking to start a one-two. FURY or maybe a draw round

ROUND 8: A counter right by Fury to start. FN backed up Fury, bullied him better than anyone else has. FN flurried, blood from Fury's nose? Rights from Ngannou, toe to toe, he's bullying Fury. Lefts from Ngannou, he's got better hand speed than he showed in pad work. NGANNOU

ROUND 9: Straight left by Ngannou to start. TF right. The strength of Ngannou has been a big asset. Fury waiting too much, too. Fury is lazy. NGANNOU

ROUND 10: Fury busier to start. Then he started moving, and not throwing. Ngannou chants are loud. FN being the aggressor, Fury wasting time. Lazy Fury punished for not throwing. Superman punch attempt! Crappy activity rate for both. EVEN

Fury 6-3-1 on the round by round, minus one point for getting knocked down

We go to the cards…Quiet awe in the arena. The tabulations were done, and re-done, and Michael Buffer read: 95-94 for Ngannou…96-93 Fury…95-94 Fury…split decision winner is TYSON FURY.

Also, Oleksandr Usyk was present.

He wants to fight Fury back in Riyadh, on Dec. 23. Will that happen, such a rapid turnaround?

We shall see….

This one will be remembered for it being a night when Fury’s over confidence almost bit him in the butt… and for vexing pundits and fans who assumed this was a smoke n mirrors show.

In fact, it was proof that stranger things happen all the time, and this is why we do the fights, because what looks to be on paper, is not always so.

HERE IS WHAT THE PRINCIPALS SAID AFTER THE BOUT

FURY:

Francis is a hell of a fighter. Strong, big puncher, and a lot better boxer than we thought he would ever be

Listen, he's a very awkward man, a good puncher, and I respect him a lot. Before the fight and afterwards.

He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward. He's a good fighter. One of my toughest fights in the last ten years.

(About the knockdown) It’s a part of boxing, I got caught behind the head again. I wasn’t hurt, I got right back up.

I don’t know how close it was, but I got the win and that’s what it was.

I’ve been out of the ring a long time, 11 months between my last fights. You can see it, ring rust and everything, No excuses.

He was a good fighter. He's a lot better than I thought he’d be, Fair play to him. It was surprising.

(ABOUT DEC 23) I’m going to take a long rest and see what’s next for us.

(ABOUT USYK) Listen, he’s a smaller man than Francis. Francis is a more dangerous fighter than Usyk.

There’s no rematch clause either way. I would like to do it again down the line, I’m sure Francis would do it too. But I have business with this man (pointing at Usyk).

NGANNOU:

I'm feeling great, I’m feeling fantastic. It didn’t go my way.

I might come out short today, I might be wounded, but I’m not dead. I’m just a fighter and I’m ready to fight anytime soon. I’ll run it back again anytime.

This is my first boxing match, it was a great experience.

I’m going to go back, work harder. With a little more experience, a little more feel for the game, and come back stronger.

Now I know I can do this shit! Get ready!

The Wolf is in the house. I’m going to buy some shit!

I came out from a long recovery, long surgery. My training camp was three months a half. I’m not giving any excuse. I gave my best. I can work harder.

We will look (at) what we can do next to improve our game.

Tonight was a fear of the water. Now I know the temperature. I’m getting ready to take over.

I really intended to go home with a victory. That W is always sweet.

Tonight was about dedication, determination. About faith in myself and my goal. Tonight was to prove all the doubters, to gain some self-belief in myself again to continue, and to try and get my name out there.

FRANK WARREN when asked about the Dec. 23 date

Warren: He's going to rest up and then he will decide what happens next. He’s the boss.