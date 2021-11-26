Top Famous Boxers Who Love Or Loved Gambling

It’s common to see that some of the most prominent athletes enjoy punting in their spare time and making a few extra bucks. Besides, where else would they spend millions of dollars and receive that much-needed adrenaline rush? Famous boxers, intimately familiar with the sport, are a logical choice to wager on professional boxing.

That’s why it’s typical for them to gamble during their leisure. Those who punt have a similar sense of excitement and uncertainty as they enter the ring because of the thrill and the ambiguity of the circumstance.

Still, there are some fascinating stories involving them punting on their sport that we’ll cover in this piece. The following are some of the most well-known fighters who also like a good game of playing poker.

Mike Tyson

He is a household name, that goes without saying. Aside from his reputation as a hard-hitting boxer, there’s another side to him that isn’t being spoken about nearly as much.

It's a little-known fact that he is an avid fan of pigeons and liked or likes betting and the legalized lottery.

You never know, maybe on a night out, you'll get to play against Mike Tyson at a casino.

Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather’s gambling antics are widely publicized, but fewer know that Pacman liked to wager on hoops, football, etc. Sports Illustrated ran an article in 2011 on Manny Pacquiao’s gambling exploits, including many $100,000 trips to Las Vegas. But he’s minding just his business these day, seeking the top leadership slot in his homeland.

Cockfight bets of $50,000 were commonplace for Pacquiao, who visited Australian and Macau casinos for his fix of gambling, the story asserted. On one occasion, he put a $360,000 bet on a single cockfight in the Philippines. In contrast, he has matured over the years, and he no longer wastes his cash as he did in the past.

Evander Holyfield

Despite the joy and excitement that comes with wagering, it is crucial to remember that those who are not careful could find themselves in significant financial trouble and relationship struggles. Evander Holyfield has battled such issues.

After capturing the heavyweight world champion belt and cruiserweight titles, he earned $150 million. However, a large portion of that money was spent on punts that he lost, some speculate. Even though he was placing bets on a variety of sports, his luck stayed constant and he dropped a lot of bank on errant bets.

Floyd Mayweather Jr

He enjoys placing bets on a variety of sports. He’s so into it that he seriously considered punting on his own bout, we’ve heard it said. During the 2017 Floyd vs. Conor McGregor promotion, he told the media that he attempted to place a $400,000 bet on the fight’s outcome.

Many photographs of his winning bets may be found on his official Instagram account.

Boxing and basketball are two of Mayweather’s favourites to gamble on. Previously, he wrote about how he made $827,272.73 by wagering $350,000 on a boxing contest and a basketball game. To demonstrate his self-assuredness, Floyd attempted to punt to win the bout in less than nine rounds and by knockout. No surprise betting that betting companies refused the wagers.

CONCLUSION

But of course, boxing, football, and basketball, are some of the most popular sports in the world. As a result, it’s easy to see why so many people like wagering on the outcome of their favourite fighter’s battles.

Just keep in mind that, no matter how pleasant gambling might be, you must always use caution while engaging in this activity. If you let your guard down, it’s pretty simple to lose more money than you’re comfortable with. Therefore, it is critical to constantly maintain a sense of responsibility and wager only within your means.