Three Boxers Who Could Finish 2020 as World Title Contenders

It has been an excellent start to the year in boxing, and with a number of huge fights scheduled for around spring, it is going to get even better.

Here is a look at three exciting up ‘n comers who can end the year in a position to challenge for a world title in their respective divisions.

Daniel Dubois

The heavyweight division is as healthy as it has been for a long time. With Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury all at the top of their game, they are really helping to create a lot of buzz about the top weight division.

In terms of future prospects at heavyweight, there is arguably no one more exciting than the unbeaten British boxer Daniel Dubois.

Dynamite, as he is nicknamed, is 14-0 since turning professional. 13 of those victories have come inside the distance, as he has huge power in the ring.

Dubois is set to challenge for the European title on April 11 against Joe Joyce in what is the next step up the ladder. He is -450 in the boxing betting for that bout and if he does come through with the win, he will start being in the conversation for bigger clashes.

Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has dominated his division over the last few years. He is at a point now where there are no challenges left for the Ukrainian at that weight.

Usyk stepped up to heavyweight on his last fight, beating Chazz Witherspoon with a seventh-round stoppage. The former Olympic gold medallist is likely to remain at that weight in the future.

The prospect of facing the unbeaten southpaw is probably already causing the big names in the heavyweight division a lot of sleepless nights. Usyk is rated number five in the pound-for-pound rankings and is a huge fan favorite among boxing fans around the world due to his style.

Before he is ready for a world title challenge at heavyweight, though, Usyk must record a couple more wins this year, so expect to see him face some respectable opponents at this weight before 2020 is out.

Ryan Garcia

Young American boxer Ryan Garcia is rated as high as number two with the WBC, while the WBA have him third in their rankings.

The Flash is 20-0 in his professional career and is the reigning WBC Silver lightweight champion. He won that belt courtesy of a first-round success against Romero Duno.

Garcia also wasted no time in his first defence of that crown as he stopped Francisco Fonseca in the opening round of their clash in California on February 14.

The 21-year-old, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso, may have to bide his time for now. However, the world champions in the lightweight division will be fully aware of his talent. He certainly is.

Given that he is their Silver belt holder, Garcia’s opening world title shot may come with the WBC. Devin Haney is their champion in recess and a clash with his fellow American would be one boxing fans would really enjoy watching.

Don’t be surprised to see all three of the above boxers become world champions in their current divisions in the near future.