Ryan Garcia Says That RIGHT NOW, He Is “Already The Biggest Star” In Boxing

Now THAT would be one of the more anticipated fights on 2020…

Young gun Ryan Garcia, who is a bit over his Instagram status, and says he’s craving a world title, said he wants to take on Gervonta “Tank” Davis by the end of the year.

The 21 year old 135 pounder, fighting under the Golden Boy umbrella, and working now with Canelo trainer Eddie Reynoso, came on the SiriusXM Ak and Barak show Friday. He said he wasn’t crazily impressed with Gervonta’s Saturday night outing in Atlanta.

“I shoulda been a world champion by now,” Garcia said he was thinking as he watched Tank down the 38 year Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“I never fought no old man,” he said, by way of comparison. Two years ago, he was down to fight Gamboa, he told the hosts. Now, Teofimo Lopez, that’s a legit title he has, he allowed.

“I’m just here to shock the world. I wanna fight Gervonta Davis,” ‘King Ry’ continued, “I’m pushing for that fight, I trying to really get that fight done by December. I want him to have another spectatcular performence and hopefully I get a couple more and we could do a huge fight in December. And I think that could be the biggest fight for the upcoming years.”

He said he wants to be THE MAN, the one, in boxing. “I’m already the biggest star,” he said. “I’ve been a bigger star than Tank Davis,” he said. His views on YouTube, he notes, and his Instagram following proves it.

Yep, the kid isn’t being shy about how high his star flies. He was asked if he wants to be the biggest star in boxing, in this next decade. “I already am!”

If and when he beats Tank, that should be an undisputed fact, he stated.

Hmm, I do wonder, does this interview content trickle to Canelo? What does the red-head with senior status say to that? Also, talk to me….Would you dig a Garcia tango with Gervonta? Who wins that, and how?