Terence Crawford Gets Hero’s Welcome in Omaha, Beyond

On August 12th 2023, Terence Crawford was honoured by the city of Omaha, Nebraska following his history-making 9th round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr.

15,000 Nebraskans flocked to the Gene Leahy Mall, parade in tow to welcome the welterweight king home and celebrate his unprecedented success.

Terence Crawford, now immortalised in boxing history, stands alone at the top of the welterweight division, having taken out unified champ Errol Spence Jr. with relative ease proving once and for all who the top dog is at the 147lbs.

Crawford's success cannot be understated. What was never in doubt was his legacy in Omaha.

The impact and dedication to his city resulted in him being gifted the land north of his B&B Sports Academy for one dollar, documented in the Showtime homecoming special.

The grant will allow him to expand the academy and provide a safe space for the children of Omaha to potentially unearth the next Bud Crawford.

“Every time I step foot in the ring, I support and rep my city,” said Terence Crawford. “I don’t look at it like I won, I feel like WE won,” Crawford addresses the crowd.

What Should Be Next For Terence Crawford?

With his legacy in Omaha secured and turning 36 this year, the career of Crawford won't last forever. Now he’s looking forward to more history-making fights to cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

There are plenty of options for Crawford but it will all depend on the direction he wants to go.

There is talk of Errol Spence activating his rematch clause, but it's more likely to be at light middleweight than welterweight, Whether that comes to fruition time will tell.

Crawford is not short of options when he decides to carry on but who could he face?

First up is Errol Spence, it makes sense for Spence to call for this rematch despite the one-sided beating he took at the hands of Crawford, why? Money talks.

It's well known both fighters made eight-figure paydays so you can understand why he would be enticed to run it back, especially if it's a weight class that would allow him to fight at a much more comfortable weight.

Terence Crawford has made it clear he wants to become undisputed in three divisions. That means targeting either the winner of the Canelo vs. Charlo match-up.

This fight is taking place on the 30th of September and thus more than likely both will be tied up until 2024, so it makes not only financial sense but it will allow him to test the waters at 154lbs.

If he was to remain at 147lbs the obvious choice would be Jaron Ennis.

The Philadelphia native has run up a 31-0 record registering 28 by way of KO.

We Would Love Terence Crawford Vs Boots

Ennis has continued to beat everyone put in front of him including ex-Crawford victim Viktor Postol and most recently.

Colombian puncher Romain Villa has earned a mandatory shot for Bud's IBF strap. “I believe I'm the best option,” Villa said.

“I feel like everybody wants to see me versus (Crawford). I don't think they want to see nobody else fight (him).”

However, with Bud aiming for undisputed at a 3rd weight it seems unlikely, especially considering Crawford's comments on the Ennis fight.

“That (fight with Ennis) can happen, cuz we at the same weight class, but you know, at this point, I’m looking for bigger and better opportunities, like Charlo,” Terence Crawford said, referring to the undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo.

It seems Crawford is looking for the 3rd undisputed championship, leaving Boots Ennis to wait for Crawford to vacate.

Jermell Charlo undisputed at 154lbs is the guy called out by Crawford during the Spence fight, he is a stable mate of previous foe Errol Spence Jr.

Charlo cemented himself as the guy at light middleweight following a 10th round KO of Brian Castano.

It's well-known Terence Crawford wants the fight. The sticking point?

Charlo is locked in to jump up two weight divisions to challenge Canelo Alvarez for all the marbles at 168lbs.

With this fight taking place in September it is unlikely Charlo would fight Crawford until 2024 at the latest.

I think this suits Terence Crawford better for one of two reasons.

Firstly, running back the rematch at 154lbs is not only lucrative for him but he would be a massive favourite due to his last performance.

Also, it will give him time to grow into the new weight and give us an indication if the new weight was the right choice or a step too far.