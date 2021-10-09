T-Mobile Arena will be a host to big fights like Fury and Wilder

In addition to the WBC world championship between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, there will be other high-quality heavyweight bouts magnifying the show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday.

There will be fight between Marshall & Vykhryst

Four pairs of maximum weights will enter the ring. The European amateur champion 2017, the Ukrainian Viktor Vykhryst, who is unbeaten as a professional, will face the North American Mike Marshall, eight rounds. The excellent American amateur Jared Anderson, who has nine victories by KO in his nine professional bouts, will face the Russian resident in Las Vegas, also unbeaten, Vladimir Tereshkin in an eight rounder.

In another interesting contest, Finnish veteran Robert Helenius, number three on the WBA world charts, will fight in a 12-round rematch against Pole Adam Kownacki, whom he knocked out in the fourth seven months ago in New York.

Kownacki remains number ten in the world on the same WBA charts and this revenge or repeat match promises excitement.

And in addition, two of the best heavyweights of the moment will compete in a twelve rounder; the Nigerian Efe Ajagba will face the Cuban Frank Sanchez. The two do not know defeat and occupy important positions in the world lists furnished by the WBC and WBO. They clash in a unique showcase. The winners are sure to enter the forecast for top-level heavyweight fights in the coming months.

Gloves containing different objects

The champion Fury asked at the press conference “if the gloves contained a different object, as Wilder claims, why is he still employing the man who inspected those gloves before the fight I beat him in.”

Jay Deas was being referred to, he’s still on the team and will be working the corner on fight night. Malik Scott is now front and center. Wilder knocked out Scott in one round in 2014. Mark Breland, a former assistant coach, was fired by Wilder for throwing in the towel in the seventh round of the second tussle between the rivals.

The English fighter said that, “Mark Breland saved your life that night. You should give him a raise. If I won because I cheated, what is the point of changing his team?” But Wilder, who is 42-1 with 41 knockouts, went on to claim, without evidence, that Fury tampered with his gloves. The Nevada State Athletic Commission inspected the gloves and found nothing abnormal.

Plenty of drama in the lead-up and we will hopefully get much more of that when the in-ring action starts.