Showtime Boxing Boss Espinoza Says They’ll Finish Strong

The news dropped hard last week, after rumors lingered for a spell. It will be 37 and out for Showtime Boxing and Sho Sports, which was acknowledged on Wednesday afternoon by boxing boss Stephen Espinoza.

The former Golden Boy attorney helmed the Showtime Boxing program after Ken Hershman crossed to the other side of the street, and HBO.

Showtime Boxing Ran Into The Mayweather Effect

The time will probably be looked back upon as “the Haymon era” for the sport.

There were good times and bad, with too much inactivity and managerial jostling to maintain record protection for many of us who were happy to be fans in previous eras.

Espinoza offered the concise take on the Showtime boxing exit development, which means the sport will be in something of a transition mode, as shoes drop, and new platforms come to the fore.

That production crew has one MMA and two boxing events yet to unfold.

The next Showtime boxing card will be topped by David Benavidez, taking on skilled vet Demetrius Andrade.

The adios show, Dec 9, is still being fleshed out.