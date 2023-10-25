Worldwide

Showtime Boxing Boss Espinoza Says They’ll Finish Strong

Worldwide

John Fury vs Mike Tyson

Worldwide

Fury vs Ngannou Weigh In: Both Are BIG

Worldwide

Khiry Todd Was So Over Boxing, But He's Back, Fights TONIGHT

Worldwide

Foster vs Hernandez Prediction: Underrated Fight

Worldwide

Star Boxing returns to Long Island for Rockin’ Fights 45

Worldwide

Fury Vs Ngannou Press Conference: Fury Promises KO

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Results: Looking into Da Crazy Hawaiian's KO

Worldwide

Jamel Herring Knows Not All Aboard His Comeback

Worldwide

Power Slap 5 Prediction: A Changing or the Titles?

Worldwide

Showtime Boxing Boss Espinoza Says They’ll Finish Strong

Published

on

Showtime Boxing Boss Espinoza Says They’ll Finish Strong

The news dropped hard last week, after rumors lingered for a spell. It will be 37 and out for Showtime Boxing and Sho Sports, which was acknowledged on Wednesday afternoon by boxing boss Stephen Espinoza.

The former Golden Boy attorney helmed the Showtime Boxing program after Ken Hershman crossed to the other side of the street, and HBO.

Showtime Boxing Ran Into The Mayweather Effect

The time will probably be looked back upon as “the Haymon era” for the sport.

There were good times and bad, with too much inactivity and managerial jostling to maintain record protection for many of us who were happy to be fans in previous eras.

Showtime boxing boss Stephen Espinoza spoke on the program’s departure

Espinoza offered the concise take on the Showtime boxing exit development, which means the sport will be in something of a transition mode, as shoes drop, and new platforms come to the fore.

That production crew has one MMA and two boxing events yet to unfold.

Showtime will show a Bellator program, then Benavidez-Andrade, then the finale, Dec 9, slate TBA

The next Showtime boxing card will be topped by David Benavidez, taking on skilled vet Demetrius Andrade.

The adios show, Dec 9, is still being fleshed out.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading