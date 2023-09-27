Is Showtime Boxing Being Cancelled?

Say it ain’t so, Showtime.

Word ricocheting around is that Showtime Boxing will be no more, not as currently configured, after this year.

On Twitter/X, an Italian man, UK-based named Raf Miera posted on Tuesday that Sho would be no more:

He followed that, with more specifics, on Wednesday:

I messaged the account, and asked about the info.

Who Is This Elusive Raf?

Miera told me he works as an auditor and had a number of video calls with ex colleagues in the finance world.

The status of the Showtime Boxing program was discussed, he said.

Here is his YouTube site.

He told me Wednesday morning that, “2024 will be the last year, as Canelo is still under contract for three fights – for example.”

So, I reached out to Showtime, to get a response. I will share any replies forthcoming.

Beyond that, business is being conducted, the anticipated Canelo vs Charlo bout is almost upon us.