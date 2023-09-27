Worldwide

Is Showtime Boxing Being Cancelled?

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Team Blew Off Temptation To End the Quest

Worldwide

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Announcements, Interviews, and Matches Ahead!

Worldwide

Who Was Kid Gavilan?

Worldwide

Canelo vs. Charlo: Fight Week Schedule

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 Results: An Anticlimactic End to a Great Night

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 - Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Coverage

Worldwide

Bryce Mitchell vs Dan Ige Live Results - UFC Fight Night 228

Worldwide

Fight Results: Bang Up Win for Zhang Over Joyce In Rematch

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Worldwide

Is Showtime Boxing Being Cancelled?

Published

on

Is Showtime Boxing Being Cancelled?

Say it ain’t so, Showtime.

Word ricocheting around is that Showtime Boxing will be no more, not as currently configured, after this year.

On Twitter/X, an Italian man, UK-based named Raf Miera posted on Tuesday that Sho would be no more:

Is Showtime Boxing almost done?

Uk-based auditor Raf Miera reported that Showtime’s boxing program would soon be ending

He followed that, with more specifics, on Wednesday:

 

Is Showtime exiting the boxing industry?

I messaged the account, and asked about the info.

Who Is This Elusive Raf?

Miera told me he works as an auditor and had a number of video calls with ex colleagues in the finance world.

The industry is in flux. Cords being cut, platforms being fashioned, and also being cut.

The status of the Showtime Boxing program was discussed, he said.

Here is his YouTube site.

He told me Wednesday morning that, “2024 will be the last year, as Canelo is still under contract for three fights – for example.”

So, I reached out to Showtime, to get a response. I will share any replies forthcoming.

Beyond that, business is being conducted, the anticipated Canelo vs Charlo bout is almost upon us.

 

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading