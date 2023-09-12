Jermell Charlo Talks Canelo, Fight Is 18 Days Away

Jermell Charlo, undisputed 154 pound champion, challenges undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez on SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Charlo held a live streamed media workout on Monday.

Houston’s Jermell Charlo will look to earn undisputed status in a second weight class with a career-defining triumph over Canelo in the first showdown between two reigning male undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Charlo’s workout streamed live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page and was co-hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and radio personality Booker T and PBC announcer Ray Flores.

Here is what Jermell Charlo, along with trainer Derrick James, had to say Monday from his training camp in Houston:

Jermell Charlo Talks About The Massive Opportunity

“I’ve been doing this my whole life and now it’s time to put on for my city. Put up or shut up and do what I do. I’m facing one of the best fighters in the world, you have to be excited for this moment,” said Jermell Charlo.

“Now is the right time for this fight. We’re in our primes and at our best. I wanna shake the doubters off and prove to the world why I’m in this position. There’s a reason I made it this far. I’m gonna show what I’m made of. Everything I’ve done since I was eight years old, I’m putting it all on the line now.

“I’m not going to have to worry about losing too much weight. I’ve been sparring bigger guys for a very long time and now it’s about bringing that same mindset that I have at 154-pounds and bringing it up with me to 168-pounds.

“Of course there’s pressure. We have to be dominant and not just rely on a knockout. I have to beat him for 12 rounds. I have to do what I have to do in the ring to protect myself while still being vicious,” said Jermell Charlo.

“This is a dream come true, just like winning undisputed, winning a world title and making it out the mud was. Once you get this far and see yourself prospering, you just want to keep bringing it. I’m staying focused on handling business.

“We’ve done so much sparring and conditioning. I’m working on the mental as well, because I know it’s not only about the physical. I’ve been training 14 weeks and making sure I do everything I need to.

“I just have to stay hungry. And I’ve been hungry. I would’ve fought Canelo years ago, and it probably wouldn’t have been as big as it is now. But I’m not too focused on being in the ring with Canelo, I’m just hungry. I want to win this fight for my city.

“If I accomplish this massive goal, it’ll be hard to top. I’ll be in the record book with the greats of boxing for a long time.

“I’m so dialed in as far as my team and everyone around me. I just need to get in the ring and do what I have to do,” said Jermell Charlo.

DERRICK JAMES, Charlo’s Trainer

“Having two undisputed championships at the same time would be amazing. It would be historic for Jermell.

“It’s gonna be back and forth early. Canelo has to impose his will, and Jermell Charlo has to show him who he is. You have to stop him from being his great self.

“Jermell’s advantage is actually his size. You have to maximize that advantage. It’s about what Jermell is able to do. He doesn’t have to become the guy, he has to be the guy.

“You win the fight in the gym. You’re not pulling a rabbit out of your hat. You have to go in the ring having done it the right way.”

ABOUT CANELO VS. CHARLO

Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo will see pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown against hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see undefeated sensation Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. take on hard-hitting top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin in the 12-round super welterweight co-main event.

The pay-per-view also includes former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario “El Azteca” Barrios going toe-to-toe for the Interim WBC Welterweight Title. Opening up the action are rising middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz squaring off in a 10-round attraction.