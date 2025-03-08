Canelo vs Munguia Undercard Details Here

Canelo Vs Munguia is 25 days away.

Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring Canelo Álvarez placing his super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten countryman Jaime Munguía stop a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

NYF has details on undercard action for you. Yes, we are intrigued by the potential of this match, we ponder if Munguia might bottle thunder this one night and send Canelo to early golf life.

In the co-main event, ex world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defends his Interim WBC Welterweight Title against Argentine Fabián “TNT” Maidana.

Ex world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa faces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno.

Kicking off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis versus two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

Canelo vs Munguia PPV Undercard Features Veteran Pugilists

NOTE: PPV is available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership. And, fans will also be able to purchase the PPV on PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com.

The Canelo Vs Munguia event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

“Saturday, May 4 will deliver a worthy pay-per-view undercard of toe-to-toe clashes leading up to the all-Mexico headlining clash between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguia,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Cinco de Mayo weekend is a crown jewel in the boxing calendar, and with this jam-packed lineup of action fighters entering the ring at T-Mobile Arena, fans are in for non-stop entertainment once again on this PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video.”

**MARIO BARRIOS VS. FABIAN MAIDANA**

From a release: The 12-round Canelo Vs Munguia co-main event will see Mario “El Azteca” Barrios make the first defense of his Interim WBC Welterweight Title against Argentina’s Fabián “TNT” Maidana, the younger brother of legendary action fighter Marcos who will look to add to his family legacy in his first world title opportunity.

A former world champion at 140-pounds, Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) earned a career-best victory in his last outing and stamped his place as a top 147-pounder by dropping Yordenis Ugas twice last September on his way to a unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old hails from San Antonio, Texas and now trains in Las Vegas under the guidance of top trainer Bob Santos.

He won a 140-pound world championship in September 2019, using his aggressive style to edge out Batyr Akhmedov and earn a unanimous decision.

Barrios lost the super lightweight title in another action packed, highly competitive bout, as he was defeated by three-division and five-time world champion Gervonta Davis in June 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the ring for the co-main event of the biggest Mexican fight in history and during Cinco de Mayo weekend,” said Barrios of Canelo Vs Munguia.

“Fabián Maidana is a tough warrior like me, so the fans are definitely in for an exciting fight. Defending my title is priority number one, and I’m going to do it with intelligence and bad intentions. Everyone knows that when I step into the ring, I leave it all in there. This will be no different. On May 4, the fans can expect a Mexico vs. Argentina war.”

The 31-year-old Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) enters this fight on a four-bout winning streak, including three 2023 triumphs highlighted by a unanimous decision victory over Israel Lopez in November.

A native of Margarita, Santa Fe, Argentina, Maidana hopes to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and former two-division champion Marcos.

He’s fought professionally since 2014, following up a strong amateur career by winning his first 16 pro fights.

He will return to fight stateside for the first time since 2019, after spending much of his early career fighting in the U.S., including a 2018 knockout of former title challenger Andrey Klimov.

“I’m very happy to be fighting on this card against a great champion like Mario Barrios,” said Maidana of Canelo Vs Munguia.

“We come to win and give our best to the mecca of boxing, Las Vegas. The world knows my brother beat Floyd Mayweather on Cinco de Mayo, and I plan to do the same against Barrios. I’m fighting for my people in Argentina, and I’m coming to win.”

**BRANDON FIGUEROA VS. JESSIE MAGDALENO**

The pay-per-view lineup will also feature the return of former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa as he defends his Interim WBC Featherweight Title in a 12-round bout against the former 122-pound world champion Jessie Magdaleno.

The 27-year-old Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) most recently picked up his interim title in his last bout, beating former world champion Mark Magsayo via unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year candidate in March 2023.

It was his second fight since a 2021 Fight of the Year against Stephen Fulton Jr., which some observers thought ended in controversy after the majority decision loss for Figueroa.

A native of Weslaco, Texas, Figueroa’s relentless pressure and youthful enthusiasm helped him become the first person to defeat former division champion Luis Nery in their championship clash prior to the Fulton fight.

Figueroa added to his family’s legacy by capturing the WBC 122-pound world title against Nery, joining his brother Omar Figueroa Jr., who previously held the WBC Lightweight World Championship.

“I’ve been staying ready, just patiently waiting for my opportunity, and now I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 4,” said Figueroa of Canelo Vs Munguia.

“Magdaleno is a great fighter and he’s a former world champion for a reason. I know I have to be at my best. I’m just hungry to get back into the ring and keep boxing exciting with my fights and my fighting style.”

A Las Vegas-native, Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) will look to rebound from a decision defeat in his last fight against current featherweight titlist Raymond Ford.

Prior to the defeat, Magdaleno had put together four-straight victories since moving up to featherweight in 2019.

The 32-year-old became a world champion in 2016 with a dominant unanimous decision victory over future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire, and successfully defended the title with a 2017 knockout of Adeilson Dos Santos.

Magdaleno also comes from a boxing family, as his older brother Diego was a longtime contender, while his younger brother Marco also fought professionally.

“This fight is everything for me,” said Magdaleno of Canelo Vs Munguia. “There are people who think I’m an underdog against Figueroa. But I’d remind those people of one thing…I was an underdog when I became world champion for the first time, and I’m ready to do it again. On May 4 you will hear ‘and the new!’”

**EIMANTAS STANIONIS VS. GABRIEL MAESTRE**

A come-forward technician, the undefeated Eimantas Stanionis will make the first defense of his WBA Welterweight Title when he takes on fellow unbeaten Gabriel Maestre in a 12-round showdown that opens up the pay-per-view card.

Representing his native Kaunas, Lithuania, Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) has made the most of the promise he showed when turning pro after fighting for his country at the 2016 Olympic games.

The 29-year-old captured his interim belt in his most recent outing, defeating the previously unbeaten Radzhab Butaev via a hard-fought decision in April 2022.

Stanionis blasted through a slew of veteran welterweights on his way up the ladder, including a knockout of Justin DeLoach and a 12-round unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme.

“I’m so excited to get back in the ring, I feel like a kid in a candy store who gets to choose any kind of candy he wants,” said Stanionis.

“This is especially exciting for me because I am a big fan of Canelo Álvarez. I love watching his fights and as a kid, I dreamed of fighting on Cinco de Mayo in front of all those great Mexican fans. It motivates me even more to give them a great fight. I know that Gabriel Maestre is tough and has power. We fought in the amateurs and I know it’s a great matchup of styles. I’m going to bring the action and so will he. You can definitely expect fireworks on May 4.”

A two-time Olympian for his home country of Venezuela, Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) delivered a dominant display last August as he blasted out the then-unbeaten rising prospect Travon Marshall in round two.

His pro career has followed an extensive amateur run that included victories over Brian Castano, Carlos Adames, Alexander Besputin, Oscar Molina and Brian Ceballo.

He made his U.S. debut with a controversial decision victory over Mykal Fox in August 2021 before fighting fellow unbeaten Taras Shelestyuk to a draw in March 2022 and defeating former two-division champion Devon Alexander in April 2023.

“I’ve wanted to fight Stanionis for years and get revenge from our amateur match,” said Maestre. “It was a tough close fight and I’m ready to face him again for another war. We are ready for a great fight and to leave the ring with my hand raised. May 4 will be a historic day for me and Venezuela.”