William Silva Aims To Upset Ashton Sylve on Jake Paul Card

On the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz undercard, lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve is in a step-up fight, putting his 9-0 record on the line Saturday night in Dallas, Texas against William Silva, a 36 year old Brazilian holding a 30-4 mark.

The California native Sylve is the A side, on paper, he's being pushed hard by Jake Paul’s promotion, MVP.

The athlete is 19 years old, having debuted as a pro in October 2020.

In his last outing, Sylve defeated Adam Kipenga (then 11-3-1) via UD8.

Upset Special On JAKE PAUL Card?

Michael Reyes promotes Silva and is in Texas with his guy, counting down to Jake Paul v Nate Diaz fight night.

Sylve-Silva is slated for PPV, right before the Amanda Serrano-Heather Hardy co-feature, prior to the main event.

“I think this is a routine fight, a big challenge for Sylve, but a routine fight for Silva, he has too many tools, too much experience,” said the Massachusetts-based promoter, who stands out in the field for his versatility, he'll be in Silvas' corner fight night.

“When the fight was offered, my thinking was, get that contract over here,” Reyes continued. “It’s not very often you get offered a fight against a prospect with minimal amateur experience, and only 8 fights. There was zero hesitation.”

William Silva Is 36, Though….NBD?

OK, but Silva, who trains in the St. Petersburg region of Florida with Tim McLaughlin at The Lab, is 36.

Silva is not an old 36, Reyes offers. “He was 136.1, and we still have over 24 hours, he’s making weight easy,” Reyes noted of the fighter who went pro in 2006.

Silva has been in tough, having battled Felix Verdejo, Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza Jr and Cletus Seldin. He’s coming in off back to back wins, over Carlos Suarez and Diego Luque (4-29-23, TKO1).

If you’re a betting being, maybe you want to consider this a possible upset special, then? “Right,” said Reyes, “he’s a prospect, can’t put a kid like that in against seasoned vet who is 6-1 1/2!” Sylve is 5-8, for the record.

Jody Caliguire, out of the Tampa area, co-promotes Silva.

“It’s a step up too far for Sylve, we think. William definitely has a seek and destroy attitude, he’s not gonna play around, gonna use his speed and power. He’s a young 36, 6-1 1/2 lightweight, we’re excited to be on this explosive event, and we’re gonna show out!

“Amanda Serrano is a great co main,” Caliguire continued, “we’re right before it, on a big platform, and we’re looking forward to the phone ringing after with congrats etc. The losses he had at 140 were against world champion types. The betting lines say underdog, we think they’re missing something.”