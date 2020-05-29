Showtime Has Friday Night Fights, Like Joshua-Klitschko and Tyson-Botha, Upcoming

Boxing is tiptoeing back into the water, with Top Rank putting on cards June 9, and June 11.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is all in–things will happen incrementally. Showtime hasn’t announced when they aim to get the engines going, start putting fights on their calendar.

So, while that all gets more so figured out, the cabler will screen some classics and high profile contests from yesteryears. Here is the release Sho sent out today (Thursday)…I have inserted one or two things to focus on, elements of the scrap that stands out for me, under each face-off.

NEW YORK – May 28, 2020 – SHOWTIME Sports® has announced today its SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS June slate, featuring a collection of Mike Tyson fights, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko and other memorable moments from the network's deep archive of world championship bouts. SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS airs every Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME

In June, the weekly series includes four nights of edge-of-your-seat boxing action featuring some of the most unforgettable bouts in recent years, including 2017’s unanimous Fight of the Year – Joshua vs. Klitschko – and a dramatic matchup between Adrien Broner and Marcos Maidana. In addition, Mike Tyson’s legendary knockout power will be on display with five fights in one night on June 12, and the semifinals and final of the Super Six World Boxing Classic will air on June 19 and June 26.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Joshua vs. Klitschko

When you watch, pay closest attention to round five and round six, and in round 11, you will see one of the prettiest uppercuts ever thrown by a pugilist. Well….Wlad might not think it pretty.

Broner vs. Maidana

It was 2013, and when Adrien Broner looked into the distance, what majesty he must have taken in. 27-0, Floyd Mayweather wouldn’t be around forever, he was stopping solid pugilists, soon enough he’d be making PPV checks that Buffett would’ve nodded at in approval. Be on the watch for an oh shit moment in round two, and watch how AB reacts after the decision is announced.

Friday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tyson vs. Frans Botha

Oh my did Tyson need a W at this juncture. He took 1998 off, with encouragement from powers that be who didn’t appreciate him chomping down on Evander Holyfields’ ear. Botha got the assignment and boxed quite well. Check out the end of round one, when Tyson shows that no lesson was learned from his Bite Fight.

Tyson vs. Julian Francis

“They” wanted to re-build enough of the Tyson mystique to make another super fight, with someone, so “cooperative” types like Francis were tapped. Mike beat Botha; then Orlin Norris, a NC because Norris was whacked after the bell and didn’t continue to round two; and was then placed versus Francis in England. “The Jewel” finished his pro stint in 2006 with a 23-24-1 mark, and no, this wasn’t one of his wins. You got that money’s worth if you were at the arena, what with Joe Calzaghe defending his 168 title against David Starie, and Ricky Hatton looking for his 17th win.

Tyson vs. Lou Savarese

In June of 2000, the rebound tour continued. Savarese presented a step up from Francis, and they faced off in Glasgow, for the record. Mike’s in ring comments after steam-rolling Lou are in his Hall of Fame. He has some words for Lennox Lewis that are…charged. Mike went to 48-3 and was succeeding, in keeping people interested in him.

BONUS MEMORY: This won’t be touched on in the re-broadcast…but this is how Tyson in “Undisputed Truth” talked about going at his then promoter Frank Warren, right before the Savarese fight, for not paying for jewelry he bought for Tyson.

Tyson vs. Brian Nielsen

Couple of points–see how Tyson looks at 239 pounds. Also, you will crack up at the Dane’s ring walk tune, I think, before he succumbed to Tyson on Oct. 13, 2001. For the record, after this one, Tyson got the one he wanted, Lennox Lewis.

Tyson vs. Clifford Etienne

Tyson has said he was in better shape for this one than the Lewis bout. Also notable–he got THAT tattoo before meeting the Louisiana heavyweight foe, in Memphis. This was Mike playing out the string; he got this win, then lost to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride.

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Andre Ward vs. Arthur Abraham

Did you not know about the Super Six World Boxing Classic? This was that.

Ward was an ace, but his showing here had critics saying he would play it too safe, he didn’t look to finish the deal. Assess for yourself. And check out a lil weigh-in footage below:

Carl Froch vs. Glen Johnson

Super Six semi, my friends. This was late stage Johnson, he went 3-7 in his last ten, starting with this loss to the Brit.

Here’s a sample, round 8:

Friday, June 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Ward vs. Froch

The Super Six finale, y’all.

Combat sports analysts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell will host live companion episodes of their digital talk show MORNING KOMBAT on the Morning Kombat YouTube Channel for select SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS telecasts. They will watch the fights along with viewers, give their real-time reactions and take questions from fans throughout the replay. Viewers can follow along and participate in the discussion by using the hashtag #FightFromHome on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

