Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson – Taylor Serrano 2 Steals the Show

After all the buildup, the eight-round fight between influencer turned boxer Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was primarily an exhibition rather than the seek-and-destroy mission both men promised fans. What else did you expect?

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) won the eight-round fight by scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73. We also scored it 79-73. It was Tyson’s first loss by decision. His other six losses were all knockouts.

“Mike Tyson, you’re a legend,” said Paul after the fight. “I wouldn’t be here today without him. He’s an icon. He’s the baddest man on the planet.”

Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) said he was “absolutely happy” about his performance. “I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody. Only to myself. I’m not one of those guys to change the world.”

Father Time Is Undefeated

In front of a nearly full house at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, the raucous cheers for the iconic 58-year-old Tyson and the boos for 27-year-old Paul died down as quickly as the action. Save for a burst of activity in the first round, Tyson showed why Father Time is undefeated. Wearing a brace on his knee, Tyson wasn’t active enough nor quick enough to catch Paul with anything dangerous.

After landing solid right hooks through the first few rounds, Paul decided not to seriously press Tyson, allowing him the dignity of finishing on his feet at the final bell. He admitted it at the post-fight news conference.

Paul landed 78 of 278 punches (28%) and Tyson landed 18 of 97 (10%). Paul outlanded Tyson in every round.

Were Fans Entertained by Jake Paul and Mike Tyson?

“He’s exactly what I thought. He’s the greatest to ever do it,” said Paul. “He’s the GOAT. I look up to him. I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon, and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him. It was really tough like I expected it to be. He was exactly what I thought. He’s an icon, he’s a legend.”

“He’s a very good fighter,” said Tyson, saying he deserved respect for his efforts.

“This is the biggest event, over 120 million people,” said Paul. “We crashed the site. The biggest U.S. boxing gate (outside of Las Vegas).” According to Most Valuable Promotions, the live gate of at least $17.8 million is the biggest live gate in American boxing history for any event outside of Las Vegas.

The reported attendance of 72,300 would be the second-largest U.S. indoor attendance for a boxing match, behind the current record of 73,126 at AT&T Stadium for Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in May 2021.

“Everyone is next on the list. I’m not going to name specific names.” When asked about superstar Canelo Alvarez, who Paul has called out in the past, he said, “He knows if he wants a payday, he knows where the money man’s at.”

By now, fans should understand what these fights are all about. They’re a chance to participate in a cultural spectacle, take a walk down memory lane, and play along. Everyone involved makes money unless you’re foolish enough to bet your rent one way or another.

People watching worldwide who saw their Netflix streams slow down or crash were howling. The massive interest was a big stress test for Netflix. It will report viewer numbers in the coming days, but despite the technical issues it will be seen as a massive success, and a vehicle for Netflix to advertising upcoming shows like “Squid Game 2.”

Spectacular Fight Ends In Disputed Decision for Taylor Over Serrano

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor entered the massive AT&T Stadium along a runway lined on both sides with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders cheering them on. The cheering didn’t stop as the crowd witnessed the most dramatic women’s fight in modern history.

After ten thrilling rounds of action, super lightweight unified world champion Katie Taylor of Ireland (24-1, 6 KOs) prevailed again against seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. (47-3-1, 21 KOs).

All three scorecards were in agreement at 95-94. Taylor takes her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles back home again.

“I worked so hard. Thank God I won this fight,” said an exhausted Taylor. “Congratulations to Amanda. She’s a fantastic champion.”

Serrano was emotional but composed. “Listen, I know everyone, the judges, were going to be shady. But I came here, I chose to be great. I went up three divisions. I dared to be great tonight.” Serrano pointed out she remains the unified, undisputed featherweight champion.

Fans were treated to aggressive performances from both women, who wanted to prove themselves. Although Taylor won the first fight, many observers felt Serrano won. Both had reasons to turn away doubts.

Serrano got off to a strong start. If not for the two-minute rounds, Serrano might have knocked Taylor out in the first round. But lacking another minute to work with, Taylor survived.

The pair traded their hardest punches for several rounds. Serrano directed the offense, backing Taylor up.

Headbutts Throw the Fight Off Course

In the sixth round, Taylor and Serrano clashed heads. A cut opened on the right eye of Serrano. Cutman Mike Bazzel went to work and the veteran got the cut cleaned up.

Seeing the cut, Taylor’s confidence rebounded. Both now felt a sense of urgency believing the fight might be stopped. Referee Jon Schorle let it continue. The action was fast and furious. After seven rounds, Serrano’s cut was under control and she was leading on my scorecard.

In the eighth round, a second headbutt tore Serrano’s cut open with a fleshy flap hanging. Surely the fight would now be stopped. Referee Schorle let it continue but took a point from Taylor.

Cutman Bazzel struggled to contain the cut. Serrano’s vision was no doubt impaired, but she willingly went right at Taylor. The final two rounds were a slugfest at the highest level. They gave it their all. In the final round, Serrano buzzed Taylor, who gets credit for an impressive chin.

Surely Serrano did enough to win this time? It was not to be, and the crowd showed its disapproval.

“She’s a hard puncher. She’s a very tough warrior. I was prepared for that. I didn’t care if the commentary team or the crowd disagreed with the result. The power is with the judges around the ring,” said Taylor.

Taylor didn’t dispute the point deduction. “Sometimes it just gets rough in there, and you have to press through those moments.”

Serrano said cuts always bother a fighter. “I’m going to die in this ring no matter what, no matter how many cuts I have on my face. I’m going to die to the very end.”

Serrano said the first time she was ever cut was against Taylor in their first fight, calling it a deliberate tactic Taylor uses, including in her fights against Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor landed 217 of 519 punches thrown (41%), against 324 of 734 for Serrano (44%).

Historic Moment For Women’s Boxing

Both women agreed on the significance of the fight and the setting.

“I’m super grateful to be here. I’m honored to be here. Listen, I’m in Jerry’s World right now, fighting on Netflix. Who knew two women could co-headline a great fight like this?” said a smiling Serrano.

“This is an amazing moment for women’s boxing. We put on a show. We put on a performance again for everybody, It was another amazing night,” agreed Taylor.

Serrano’s training, her uncle, Jordan Maldonado, made his displeasure with referee Schorle known. He closed the fight by calling Serrano “a little girl with a big heart.”

Barrios and Ramos Battle to Draw

WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios of San Antonio and challenger Abel Ramos of Casa Grande, Arizona, promised a Mexican-style war, and they delivered one.

For 12 rounds, Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) and Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) delivered an all-action fight full of power punches and plot twists. After trading knockdowns and leaving it all in the ring in the championship rounds, the judges saw it as a split draw. Scores read 114-112 for Ramos, 116-110 for Barrios, and 113-113. Barrios retains the WBC title due to the draw. It was the first defense of the title he originally won as an interim title.

“I knew it was a close fight. I knew Abel was going to come with everything. I knew I had a hard task in front of me,” said Barrios.

“I was finding success in the early rounds but he made adjustments and made it a war. I couldn’t really find part of my rhythm how I wanted to, and fight ended up how it did. Hats off to him. It was an incredible performance.”

Ramos said he wasn’t disappointed in the outcome. “It was a great fight for the fans like we promised. There was no need to trash-talk each other. When you get two Mexican warriors like us, you’re going to get action guaranteed.”

After a knockdown by Barrios against Ramos in the second round on a combination of hooks, it seemed Barrios would be on his way to a fairly easy win.

Ramos didn’t panic. He steadily worked his way back into the fight. In the sixth round, Ramos returned the favor with some extra hot sauce, dropping Barrios much harder and spinning him around with repeated hooks, two on the temple. Barrios was on wobbly legs but survived the round.

“I had to warm up,” said Ramos. “I had trouble with my shoulders and had to warm up a little. He came out strong.”

Ramos was brimming with confidence, and the fear of losing a title he didn’t win in the ring during his first defense flashed across the face of Barrios. Even worse, to lose in front of your home fans as the only Texas fighter on the card.

To his credit, Barrios ignored a bloody nose and multiple cuts to dig down. Ramos resisted, and the fans filling AT&T Stadium got a real fight by two willing fighters, both worthy of being champions.

Barrios said Ramos was just as tough as he thought. “I prepared myself for a hard 12 rounds, and that’s exactly what I got.” Fans will need to wait and see if a rematch comes about. Barrios said if it did, “it will be another hell of a fight.”

Influencer Nonsense Goes To Goyat

It’s fortunate for both Neeraj Goyat of India (19-4-2, 8 KOs) and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil (0-2) that they’ve got successful careers outside of boxing and 70 million social media followers between them to fall back on.

In the battle of Bollywood versus Brazil, Goyat easily prevailed over Nunes in a six-round unanimous decision. Goyat, who had a legitimate boxing career as a prospect in India, flailed away at Nunes, who fought back to a point. The scores don’t really matter.