Reyes Boxing Has Strong Base To Finish 2021, Excel In 2022

Boston boxing promoter Michael Reyes is building a base of operations in the New England region, he’s placed shows in Maine and Massachusetts, and will tick all the New England boxes in 2022.

Reyes is flurrying to end 2021, though. The businessman, a proud Marine, reps several up n coming talents who are looking to take step up fights and upend more well known talents.

Reyes will be on site to give guidance to his man Jeovanis Barraza, who battles 17-1 Alexis Rocha tonight in CA, underneath a main event featuring middleweight titlist Jaime Munguia against game ultra vet Gabriel Rosado.

Barraza should be in solid shape, he just gloved up on Oct. 29, downing Jorge Garcia on a Reyes Boxing card in Melrose, Mass.

I asked Reyes how this opportunity came to pass. “I spoke with Roberto Diaz at Golden Boy and he told me that they where looking for a test for Rocha,” Reyes told me. “I told them I have a guy who would come out and not only test him but beat him.”

Rocha is a lefty, 24 years old, who lost a step up scrap against Rashidi Ellis in October 2020. The Cali boxer rebounded with a win vs James Bacon in June. “The fight on the books is not 50/50, Rocha has fought the better opponents, but Barraza is strong and a great fighter. In my mind we are 50/50!”

Reyes fought some 80 amateur bouts himself, he knows what he’s seeing in the ring. What’s his scouting report on Roche?

“Strong lefty, great right hooks to the body, wonderful over hand left. Has a tendency to drop his hands more than he should. Reyes Boxing is a place where we focus on building to the next level. Barraza is ready to go to the next level!”

The fighter gave NY Fights a sense of where his head is at. “I am ready to go show the world just who Barraza is,” said the 26 year old Colombian. “I have been in a long camp and I’m prepared to do big things in the boxing world. My weight was perfect I did not struggle to make it. I am in the best shape of my life.”

I asked how he sees this tussle versus Rocha going. “I want to win a great fight against a talented fighter,” Barraza said. “I would say a 10 round unanimous decision for me.”

And Reyes made sure to give love to other “kids” in his crew. Like Bryan Perez: “He’s a monster at 168-175 pounds, an amazing fighter ready to take out the top ten. Also, Juan Carlos Abreu is a 34 year old 154 pounder, he might have won upset of the year and renewed his career with an Oct 29 stoppage win over Tursynbay Kulakhmet. I want to see him versus J-Roc, Julian Williams next. Also, Rayton Okwiri is a 154-160 pounder, a Kenyan Olympian, tough lefty everyone is hiding from him!”

And I said Reyes is flurrying to end the year and position himself on a higher visibility plateau in 2022, right? His fighters will do battle on Dec 17 in the Dominican Republic; on January 21st in Tampa he has light heavyweight Alex Theran vs Fanlong Meng; on February 19th at Melrose Memorial Hall; and in April, Reyes Boxing returns to Portland, Maine.