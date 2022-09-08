Connect with us

Worldwide

Queen's Dead, Is Top Rank Mayer-Baumgardner Boxing Show On?

USA Worldwide

Views From The Couch With Marquis: The Early Fall Edition

UK Worldwide

Should Anthony Joshua Fight Tyson Fury Next?

Announcements USA

Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Press Conference

Boxing Betting Worldwide

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner: Preview & Betting Odds

USA

Paco Damian: Continuing Legacy & The ShoBox Card This Friday

UK Worldwide

Lauren Price, A True Superstar, Fights on Shields vs. Marshall Undercard

Boxing Betting Worldwide

Expect Fireworks When Claressa Shields Battles Savannah Marshall

USA Worldwide

Danny Sabatello: I Just Want To Be The Baddest MF On The Planet

Worldwide

Adelaida 'La Cobra' Ruiz Looks To Strike Thursday On DAZN

Worldwide

Queen’s Dead, Is Top Rank Mayer-Baumgardner Boxing Show On?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Queen’s Dead, Is Top Rank Mayer-Baumgardner Boxing Show On?

The news that the Queen of England, an impossible act to follow, has transitioned to a better place at age 96 dominated the news on Thursday afternoon. Degenerate boxing fans of course had a different take than reporters and citizens… Will the show go in? Will the all-star card featuring title defenses for self proclaimed Greatest Woman of All Time Claressa Shields (v Brit Savannah Marshall) and the First Lady of Top Rank, Mikaela Mayer (v WBO lightweight titlist Alycia Baumgardner) go as planned?

Or might the response to the passing of the monarchal giant mess up the plans for pugilism?

Top Rank  is the lead promoter for the card unfolding at 02 Arena in London, which plays out Saturday afternoon in the US. ATG deal maker Bob Arum, himself 90 years old, got back to NYFIGHTS when we posed the question to him:

Text message between Bob Arum of Top Rank and Michael Woods

“Yes (the show will go on),” Arum of Top Rank responded. “The Queen’s dying wish was the the women fight.”

Mayer, if you don't know, is 17-0 with 5 KOs, while Baumgardner is 12-1, 7 KOs. Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, believes her experience will carry the day, while Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, is of the belief that her explosivity will win out on the Top Rank event.

NOTE: In the leadup to Saturday’s Top Rank event, ESPN is presenting Trash Talk: Mayer vs. Baumgardner, a 30-minute all-access type look at WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and her rival, the WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs), as they get set to settle their beef. It's airing on ESPN2 and will be available on-demand via the ESPN App, for the record.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading