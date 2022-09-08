Queen’s Dead, Is Top Rank Mayer-Baumgardner Boxing Show On?

The news that the Queen of England, an impossible act to follow, has transitioned to a better place at age 96 dominated the news on Thursday afternoon. Degenerate boxing fans of course had a different take than reporters and citizens… Will the show go in? Will the all-star card featuring title defenses for self proclaimed Greatest Woman of All Time Claressa Shields (v Brit Savannah Marshall) and the First Lady of Top Rank, Mikaela Mayer (v WBO lightweight titlist Alycia Baumgardner) go as planned?

Or might the response to the passing of the monarchal giant mess up the plans for pugilism?

Top Rank is the lead promoter for the card unfolding at 02 Arena in London, which plays out Saturday afternoon in the US. ATG deal maker Bob Arum, himself 90 years old, got back to NYFIGHTS when we posed the question to him:

“Yes (the show will go on),” Arum of Top Rank responded. “The Queen’s dying wish was the the women fight.”

Mayer, if you don't know, is 17-0 with 5 KOs, while Baumgardner is 12-1, 7 KOs. Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Los Angeles, believes her experience will carry the day, while Baumgardner, from Fremont, Ohio, is of the belief that her explosivity will win out on the Top Rank event.

NOTE: In the leadup to Saturday’s Top Rank event, ESPN is presenting Trash Talk: Mayer vs. Baumgardner, a 30-minute all-access type look at WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine Jr. Lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and her rival, the WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs), as they get set to settle their beef. It's airing on ESPN2 and will be available on-demand via the ESPN App, for the record.