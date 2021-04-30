Puerto Rican Authorities Question Felix Verdejo, Regarding A Woman Who Is Missing

Multiple Puerto Rican news outlets, El Vocero, Noticel, Metro PR and many others, are reporting that Felix Verdejo was summoned by El Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (Criminal Investigations Divisons) in San Juan, Puerto Rico regarding an investigation into the disappearance of 27-year-old Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz.

According to reports, Felix Verdejo, also 27, was contacted by the police Thursday night after a missing person’s alert was issued. Verdejo refused to answer any questions and requested that they contact his lawyer.

Noticel is reporting that the preliminary investigations are suggesting that Verdejo had an affair with the missing woman. The newspaper Metro Puerto Rico reports that “according to their source, Ortiz’s mother Keila Ortiz Rivera said, “…yesterday Ortiz went to show a positive pregnancy test to the boxer.'”

Keishla Ortiz’ family told news outlet Primera Ahora that Verdejo and Ortiz maintained a relationship for 11 years. Keishla’s mother told Primera Hora, “He (Felix Verdejo) threatened her. He told her “not to have the baby and to get an abortion.”

Ortiz’ sister, Bereliz Nichole, is calling out to have her sister turn up. She told Primera Hora that her sister met Verdejo well before he met his current wife. She also stated that three months ago, Verdejo and his wife confronted Keishla about their relationship.

The last person to talk to Ortiz was a co-worker who reached out to her on WhatsApp after Ortiz failed to show up to work. According to the co-worker, Ortiz responded that she wasn’t feeling well. This communication took place at 7:30 am yesterday, and it was the last time anyone has any contact with Ortiz, it appears.

Ortiz is described thusly: height 5’4”, weight 120 lbs, white complexion, blonde hair, and brown eyes. She drives a Kia Forte with a license plate number ISS-641.

Felix Verdejo (27-2 17 KOs) lost to Masayoshi Nakatani in his last outing, on December 12, 2020. Not much has been heard from the boxer since then. There were talks about a possible fight against Richard Commey later this year. Except for a motorcycle accident that Verdejo suffered in 2017, the boxer seemingly keeps a low profile and hasn’t had any reported run-ins with the law.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and so far, Verdejo has only been bought in for questioning. We will see how this story develops; our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz for a safe return back to her family.