NYF Prospect Update: Malcolm of Marblehead

The answer was the right one, from this perspective: Prospect Malcolm Jones is 190 pounds and on Friday, Oct 27, he will be fighting in the super middleweight class on the Reyes Boxing Promotions “Down & Dirty” show at Danversport, in Danvers, Mass.

Super middle max is 168 pounds.

I asked Malcolm what he thought of the North Shore of Massachusetts, being that this was his second day in Marblehead. Did he find a good restaurant yet, I wondered?

Prospect Malcolm Jones Learning Mass. Traditions

No time for that as yet, said the Indianapolis man, who holds a 16-3 record. “I’ve been chilling in my room,” he said, while driving to training with promoter Michael Reyes. “The apples are good!”

Must’ve been music to the ears of Reyes, age 44, a promoter on the rise in the region and beyond.

Yes, I will make weight, was the basic message from prospect Jones, who’s been introduced to you before.

NYF asked about his 10-27-23 foe, Cleotis Pendarvis.

“He’s had like 50 fights? I took a look at some tape, it looks like he’ll fight.”

Indeed, BoxRec tells us that Pendarvis on 8-19-23 beat a foe with a 20-0-1 record, so caution is advisable.

Jones shouldn’t be and sounds like he isn’t assuming he gets a gimme test in Danvers, in Massachusetts, where fight fans respect Rocky Marciano, Marvin Hagler, Peter McNeeley, and Micky Ward.

“Two weeks out I’ll be 175, then do water cut (to the finish line),” Jones shared.

Prospect Malcolm Jones Will Be Hunting For Win No 17 in Danvers

Jones said he’s soaking up the local traditions and vibes, including the region’s white-hot addiction to their pro sports teams.

He describes Marblehead thusly: “it’s like a small town, not busy, calm, quiet.”

Conducive, probably, to getting his body and mind in shape to make a run at his divisions’ top tier.

Reyes is helping with the acclimation process for the 168 prospect.

During the “apples” part of the chat, we chuckled at the classic “them apples” bit from “Good Will Hunting,” a Matt Damon-Ben Affleck-Robin Williams film classic from 1997.

From there, it went into a discussion of jerseys, and Lyndon Byers.

If you wanna show off your Beantown accent to prospect Jones, and check out some fierce prize-fighting at a sweet venue amid a Halloween vibe, click here for tix info.