NYF Prospect Update: Malcolm of Marblehead

Published

on

NYF Prospect Update: Malcolm of Marblehead
His nickname is “Unmerciful”

The answer was the right one, from this perspective: Prospect Malcolm Jones is 190 pounds and on Friday, Oct 27, he will be fighting in the super middleweight class on the Reyes Boxing PromotionsDown & Dirty” show at Danversport, in Danvers, Mass.

Super middle max is 168 pounds.

Malcolm Jones fights on Oct 27 in Danvers

Malcolm Jones looks to impress on the Friday, Oct 27 Reyes Boxing Promotions event in Danvers, Mass.

I asked Malcolm what he thought of the North Shore of Massachusetts, being that this was his second day in Marblehead. Did he find a good restaurant yet, I wondered?

Prospect Malcolm Jones Learning Mass. Traditions

No time for that as yet, said the Indianapolis man, who holds a 16-3 record. “I’ve been chilling in my room,” he said, while driving to training with promoter Michael Reyes. “The apples are good!”

Must’ve been music to the ears of Reyes, age 44, a promoter on the rise in the region and beyond.

Yes, I will make weight, was the basic message from prospect Jones, who’s been introduced to you before.

Prospect Malcolm Jones

Jones has done a few spins on the circuit. He’s poised to make a run to bigger bouts, it looks like

NYF asked about his 10-27-23 foe, Cleotis Pendarvis.

“He’s had like 50 fights? I took a look at some tape, it looks like he’ll fight.”

Indeed, BoxRec tells us that Pendarvis on 8-19-23 beat a foe with a 20-0-1 record, so caution is advisable.

Jones shouldn’t be and sounds like he isn’t assuming he gets a gimme test in Danvers, in Massachusetts, where fight fans respect Rocky Marciano, Marvin Hagler, Peter McNeeley, and Micky Ward.

“Two weeks out I’ll be 175, then do water cut (to the finish line),” Jones shared.

Prospect Malcolm  Jones Will Be Hunting For Win No 17 in Danvers

Jones said he’s soaking up the local traditions and vibes, including the region’s white-hot addiction to their pro sports teams.

He describes Marblehead thusly: “it’s like a small town, not busy, calm, quiet.”

Conducive, probably, to getting his body and mind in shape to make a run at his divisions’ top tier.

Reyes is helping with the acclimation process for the 168 prospect.

Rodrigo Coria headlines Oct 27 Down & Dirty show

On 10-27, Rodrigo Coria defends his WBO 154 pound Latino crown, with Jones seeking to steal spotlight on the undercard

During the “apples” part of the chat, we chuckled at the classic “them apples” bit from “Good Will Hunting,” a Matt Damon-Ben Affleck-Robin Williams film classic from 1997.

From there, it went into a discussion of jerseys, and Lyndon Byers.

If you wanna show off your Beantown accent to prospect Jones, and check out some fierce prize-fighting at a sweet venue amid a Halloween vibe, click here for tix info.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

