ProBox Promotions Has Kanat Islam v Jimmy Kelly Middleweight Feature Feb. 25 in Florida

UNDEFEATED MIDDLEWEIGHT KANAT ISLAM TO BATTLE FORMER TITLE CHALLENGER JIMMY KELLY FOR THE WBO GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICAN WARRIOR JOSE MIGUEL BORREGO TO FACE RISING CONTENDER PETE DOBSON IN CO-MAIN EVENT

FRIDAY, FEB. 25 AT WHITESANDS EVENTS CENTER IN PLANT CITY, FLORIDA AND PRESENTED BY PROBOX PROMOTIONS

PLANT CITY, Florida (Feb. 15, 2022): ProBox Promotions will host its first event of the year as Kanat “QazaQ” Islam (28-0, 22 KOs), the two-time Olympian and 160-pound contender, faces his toughest test to date against former world title challenger Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (25-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the WBO Global Middleweight Championship.

The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 at Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Details regarding streaming information will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Islam vs. Kelly are on sale now and are priced at $60, $75, $100, $150, $200 and $250, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at www.EventBrite.com or by clicking here.

Islam, a 37-year-old athlete who was born in China and is of Kazakh nationality, is a two-time Olympian who captured a bronze medal for his country of origin in the 2008 Games in Beijing.

He’s a fierce puncher with a 79% knockout ratio who pummeled his way through the junior middleweight ranks and captured various regional titles before defeating Patrick Allotey and handing Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook his first pro loss. Islam entered the middleweight scene with a win over ex world title challenger Walter “The Executioner” Kautondokwa, then scored a win over Jeyson “Verdugo” Minda in his last outing. Islam is currently ranked at #4 by the WBO. With a win over Kelly, Islam stakes his claim for a shot at a world title.

Kelly is a former world title challenger who, like Islam, has boxed professionally for about 10 years. The native of Wythenshawe, Lancashire, United Kingdom defeated some of the toughest contenders of his home country before challenging for his first world title against Liam “Beefy” Smith in an action-packed battle.

Although he lost, the 29-year-old regained his stature in the division by scoring seven victories in a row before coming up short against Irish-born contender Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan in a tough fight. Now at 160 pounds, Kelly plans to establish himself as a threat within the division’s rankings.

In the co-main event, Mexican warrior Jose Miguel Borrego (19-3, 16 KOs) faces undefeated “Pistol” Pete Dobson (14-0, 9 KOs) of the Bronx, New York in a 10-round super welterweight fight.

Borrego is an experienced southpaw who has come to be known for his aggressive style. The 23-year-old faces a tough challenge against the 31-year-old Dobson, an intelligent boxer who has been on big stages, such as the Pacquiao vs. Thurman undercard in 2019. Both men promise to deliver fireworks in battle that looks to steal the show on Feb. 25.

Additional undercard information will be announced shortly.

About ProBox Promotions

ProBox Promotions is a Florida-based company founded by entrepreneur Garry Jonas out of a desire to incorporate his love of boxing and business marketing to develop a revolutionary way to promote the sport. The company boasts an impressive stable of fighters that includes Erickson Lubin, Mark Reyes Jr., Jose Miguel Borrego and more.