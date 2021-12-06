Tommy Fury Pulls Out, No Specific Reason Given, Jake Paul Suggests Vaginitis Is To Blame

Boxing is used to strange, and this development isn’t STRANGE, but it still raises eyebrows a bit. Tommy Fury, the younger half brother of Tyson Fury, pulled out of his scheduled clash against social media buzz seeker turned part time pugilist Jake Paul on Dec 18, without offering specifics as to what problem or condition is affecting him.

Tommy is 7-0, with 4 KOs. The 22 year old light heavy turned pro in December of 2018. Showtime surprised many folks when earlier in the year they went all in, and signed Jake to a multi fight deal.

As hardcore fans have noticed, most all of Showtime’s product is either ShoBox, or placed on pay per view. It’s not ideal, from a fan perspective, because that means patrons pay a premium to get Showtime service, but if you do that to see top tier boxing, you need to pay again, another fee to watch anything of import.

The drop off in allure, from Fury to Woodley again, is considerable, so they can’t likely be pleased at the change of plans 12 days away from fight night.

NEW YORK – December 6, 2021 – International superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley in a rematch of their August clash won by Paul.

Paul vs. Woodley II, titled “Leave No Doubt” will be the main event on SHOWTIME PPV, live from AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday, December 18 (9p ET/6p PT).

Woodley steps in to replace professional boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the event due to a medical issue that impacted his training camp.

Paul vs. Woodley II is a professional cruiserweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds at a contract weight of 192 pounds.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul, who is 4-0 as a pro boxer with three knockouts. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

On August 29, in front of a sold-out crowd of 16,000 fans at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul registered a split decision over Woodley. The former UFC champion was Paul’s toughest opponent to date and the first fighter to take boxing’s newest star the distance. The judges scored the fight 77-75 for Paul, 77-75 for Woodley and 78-74 for Paul.

In his post-fight comments, Woodley said he thought he won the fight.

“I didn’t expect him to eat my punches like that. But the fact that one judge only gave me two rounds is insane. Forget that Tommy Fury fight. Let’s run that back,” said Woodley after the fight.

“The ropes held him up when I hit him,” Woodley continued. “I could have had that knockdown. I landed power punches and he missed shots all night.”

Fighting out of St. Louis, Mo., Woodley (19-7-1 MMA record) has a storied career in combat sports. He became UFC champion in July 2016, defeating Robbie Lawler in the first round, and went on to defend his title successfully four times. Before competing in the UFC, Woodley fought in the Strikeforce MMA promotion on SHOWTIME and compiled an 8-1 record from 2009 through 2012. Widely considered one of the most dangerous punchers in UFC history, Woodley earned 14 of his 19 wins by way of TKO or submission. He made his boxing debut in August, dropping a close decision to Paul.

As previously announced, the December 18 SHOWTIME PPV event will feature three additional professional boxing matches. In the co-main event, seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will face 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez.

Three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will take on legendary San Francisco 49ers running back, the No. 3 all-time leading rusher, Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout, the professional boxing debut for both men. In the telecast opener, undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro of Australia will face fellow unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound Puerto Rican prospect Yomar Alamo in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown.

#PaulWoodley is produced and presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME Sports® and promoted in association with Tony and Bryce Holden of Holden Productions. The pay-per-view telecast begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV.