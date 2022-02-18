Oscar De La Hoya Makes A $2,000,000 MXN Donation To The Julio Cesar Chavez Foundation

TIJUANA, B.C., MEXICO (February 18, 2022) – Oscar De La Hoya, 10-time world champion, in six different divisions and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, presented Julio “J.C.” Cesar Chavez with a donation of $2,000,000 pesos to his namesake foundation, The Julio Cesar Chavez Foundation, today as part of the weigh-in festivities of Munguia vs. Ballard at the Grand Hotel Tijuana. The Julio Cesar Chavez Foundation is based in Tijuana, B.C., and provides free services for the underprivileged to prevent and treat substance abuse via a rehabilitation center.

“Julio, you represent a lot for many people. Yes we were rivals at one point in our careers but that stays in the ring. He is one of the greatest to ever wear boxing gloves and now he is helping a lot of people here in Tijuana. I want to give a contribution of 2,000,000 pesos to his rehabilitation center for the Julio Cesar Chavez Foundation,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Thank you for your friendship and support. This money will save a lot of lives. As many of you know, I have struggled with addiction, but there are many who cannot afford help. This will go a long way to help a lot of people in Tijuana. Thank you,” said Julio Cesar Chavez.

Munguia vs. Ballard is a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Boxing. The fight is sponsored by “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, February 19 at Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico.

Tickets for Munguia vs. Ballard are on sale now and are priced at $250MX, $700MX, $2,000MX, $3,500MX, $5,000MX not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.arema.com.mx and at their participating retailers.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing. Follow the conversation using #MunguiaBallard.