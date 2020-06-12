Mike Tyson Fights Tonight

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports®’ Friday night series SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS will continue this week with five full-length fights featuring the legendary Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’s’ trademark knockout power will be on display as he dishes out brutal stoppages on all five opponents including Frans Botha, Julius Francis, Lou Savarese, Brian Nielsen and Clifford Etienne.

WHEN: Tonight/Friday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT – Immediately following the premiere of RINGSIDE, an award-winning documentary chronicling the dramatic upbringing of two boxing prodigies from Chicago’s South Side.

WHERE TO WATCH: On SHOWTIME, via the SHOWTIME streaming service and SHOWTIME ANYTIME®.