Connect with us

Worldwide

Mikaela Mayer and Foe Jennifer Han Make Weight For ESPN Fight

Worldwide

Ryan Garcia Makes Weight For Comeback Fight V. Emmanuel Tagoe

Worldwide

Zachary Ochoa: Doing It The Brooklyn Way

Worldwide

Views From The Couch With Marquis: Fisticuffs Edition

Worldwide

NYF Exclusive Q&A With Shuan Boxing Promotions CEO Bélgica Pena

Worldwide

Is Josh Taylor Turning Heel?

Worldwide

Marlen Esparza: Juggling Motherhood, Boxing & Life Experiences

Worldwide

Claressa Shields & Savannah Marshall Battle Over Venue Location

Worldwide

What Would CASTRO Think? Cuba Gives OK To Pro Boxing

Worldwide

What Do We Need To See From GGG?

Worldwide

Mikaela Mayer and Foe Jennifer Han Make Weight For ESPN Fight

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Mikaela Mayer just signed a contract extension with Top Rank and it's a really good bet that she will celebrate by getting her 17th win as a pro Saturday night, on ESPN.

Mikaela Mayer made weight, scaling in at 129.8, while her foe, heavy underdog Jennifer Han, was 128.8. Mayer has multiple 130 pound crowns and she'll keep hold of them in all likelihood, as percolation occurs for a “big” fight for her next. Above picture by Mikey Williams/Top Rank, by the way.

The weights for the April 9 card topped by a Mikaela Mayer-Jennifer Han main event.

Han is 38, with a 18-4-1 record, and was last seen being handled with ease by Katie Taylor last September.

A compelling scrap would pit the 31 year old Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs), who engaged in a fan friendly rumble in her last showing, versus Maiva Hamadouche last November, against Alycia Baumgardner (below). Baumgardner, age 27, has a 130 pound crown, taken off Terri Harper in a brutal mugging on Nov. 13, 2021.

The Top Rank boxer and the King's Promotions (Marshall Kauffman, Dr. Andrew Foy) fighter have gone at it on social media, and through press intermediaries.

Baumgardner said she'd do to Mayer what Ann Wolfe did to Vonda Ward. Not familiar with that one? It took place in 2004, and Ward will never forget the wallop she took. Or, maybe she'll never remember, because she got caught.

 

Perhaps that Mayer-Baumgardner beefing will be more than virtual later this year.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors