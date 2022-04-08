Mikaela Mayer and Foe Jennifer Han Make Weight For ESPN Fight

Mikaela Mayer just signed a contract extension with Top Rank and it's a really good bet that she will celebrate by getting her 17th win as a pro Saturday night, on ESPN.

Mikaela Mayer made weight, scaling in at 129.8, while her foe, heavy underdog Jennifer Han, was 128.8. Mayer has multiple 130 pound crowns and she'll keep hold of them in all likelihood, as percolation occurs for a “big” fight for her next. Above picture by Mikey Williams/Top Rank, by the way.

Han is 38, with a 18-4-1 record, and was last seen being handled with ease by Katie Taylor last September.

A compelling scrap would pit the 31 year old Mikaela Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs), who engaged in a fan friendly rumble in her last showing, versus Maiva Hamadouche last November, against Alycia Baumgardner (below). Baumgardner, age 27, has a 130 pound crown, taken off Terri Harper in a brutal mugging on Nov. 13, 2021.

The Top Rank boxer and the King's Promotions (Marshall Kauffman, Dr. Andrew Foy) fighter have gone at it on social media, and through press intermediaries.

Baumgardner said she'd do to Mayer what Ann Wolfe did to Vonda Ward. Not familiar with that one? It took place in 2004, and Ward will never forget the wallop she took. Or, maybe she'll never remember, because she got caught.

Perhaps that Mayer-Baumgardner beefing will be more than virtual later this year.