Matchroom Boxing Moves Selby and Ritson Fights To October

Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday October 3rd.

Also, Lewis Ritson’s clash with former World Champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled.

The new target date is Saturday, October 17th.



NOTE: If you haven’t seen Selby, check out this video of his bout with Josh Warrington.

NOTE 2: You can learn more about Kambosos from his January 2019 hit on the Everlast Talkbox podcast.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates in Cardiff and Newcastle or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

Tickets for the cancelled Manchester event will be available from your point of purchase.