Luis Ortiz Bounces Back After Knockdowns, Comes Back To Stop Charles Martin

This truly did look like it could be last call for heavyweight Luis Ortiz, who looked 42 going on 52 as he got sent to the canvas twice by Charles Martin on Saturday night in Florida, in the main event of a FOX PPV show. But the old pro stayed cool, he didn’t panic, didn’t crumble, and he went to work in round six.

Luis Ortiz, a Cuban native, had fought just a single round in two years, and yes, he looked close to washed. But his big left hand is still something to be feared; Ortiz dropped fellow lefty Martin in the sixth, and the St Louis boxer had to get help to get his stuck glove out between the top two ring ropes. Ortiz knows how to finish, he then flurried hard at the 35 year old Martin, who weathered some of the storm but then got sent to the mat again. He rose, showing admirable heart, but the ref saw his boozy legs wobble and his unfocused eyes, and called a halt to the proceeding at 1:37 of the sixth.

An overhand left after a jab backed up Martin and sent the loser to the floor. He did get extra time because of the glove snafu. Then the flurrying–Luis Ortiz (now 33-2 with 28 KOs) went to the body, then head, then body, he wasted not a bit of time because he knew this was his moment to finish the matter. It was mostly fatigue and the accumulation of blows which put Martin (now 28-3-1) on the floor for the second and final time.

Now, for real, Luis Ortiz did look on last legs, to a degree, before his round six savagery played out. A jab sent the Florida based heavyweight to the floor in round four. That came after a first round which had jaws dropping, when Martin landed a left on the side of the head, which had Ortiz hit the deck.

He was down points after round five, and trainer Herman Caicedo didn’t panic. He asked “King Kong” to keep jabbing, told him he liked his work in the fifth, and his calm coolness helped the fighter stay right mentally.

After the triumph, Ortiz greeted his three kids in the ring. There were tears of relief shed, and he told them it’s all in a night’s work. Luis Ortiz told Ray Flores that “intelligence won this fight.” I don’t want that perception to stain Martin, who has showed admirable grit in soldiering on after getting blasted out by Anthony Joshua in his first IBF crown defense 2016; he was fit, trim and dialed in for five rounds on this night.

And for Luis Ortiz, what’s next? It could be the last call, it’s clear his legs and chin have seen better days. But any foe best be ready to stay alert, because his power remains.

