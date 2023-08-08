Logan Paul Fighting Dillon Danis

WWE star Logan Paul and MMAer Dillon Danis will clash Oct 14 on an X Series event in Manchester, live on DAZN/DAZN PPV.

The AO Arena is the stage, which will be shared with a KSI versus Tommy Fury battle.

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in 2021. He handled himself well.

But his WWE ascent has been a minor marvel to watch.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul Are Winning

The fighting Paul brothers have proven themselves to be superior athletes with admirable supplies of courage and resilience, in taking on new challenges.

Jake Paul entertained and triumphed on Aug 5 against another MMA character, Nate Diaz. Our Gayle Falkenthal recapped the victory. Mario Mungia described the Logan Paul win at SummerSlam on Aug 5.

He then hopped on a jet, from Detroit, and made it to Dallas to watch little bro in action.

Logan Paul said in a release: “Almost two years after fighting the greatest boxer of all time, I am so pumped to return to the boxing ring on October 14, for this monster Misfits show.

“Manchester, I hope you are ready for a night you will never forget, because The Prime Card is delivering in a big way, with KSI and I on either side of a double main event.

“The world has seen the energy, athleticism and showmanship I've brought to WWE, but this October I plan on reminding everyone that I can bring it to boxing too.”

On July 10, we posted a story which acknowledges what a year the Pauls have had:

The Fighting Paul Brothers continue to be living their best lives, it seems. Big brother Logan Paul seems over the moon, after he asked galpal Nina Agdal to marry him, and she said yes.

TMZ covered the development and shared that the Ohio native, who currently wows WWE fans with his derring-do, published a video of his proposal on his YouTube page Monday.



WWEer Logan Paul soon to be embracing marriage

Plenty of you all know that Logan, at 28, is the “older” Paul bro. Agdal is 31, so he likes an older lady.

“Nina, I love you so much,” Logan Paul said, before getting teary.

Logan Paul Gets The P Word Into His Marriage Proposal

“You are the love of my life. You are the girl of my dreams. I never thought I'd find you. I never want to let you go. I'm sorry I'm being such a pussy,” he said, before dropping down to one knee and popping the query.

“Will you marry me?”

“Yes,” came the reply from the soon to be Mrs Paul.

Back to Dillon Danis. He said: “I couldn't care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world.

“It's a world of pain, a world where he doesn't have control and it's my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Danis is 29, from New Jersey.

He has history with some of these players, as he came to the fore when asked to train with the charismatic Conor McGregor near the beginning of the Irishman’s shot to prominence.

Danis is 0-0 in pro boxing, same as Nate Diaz was. This is part of a trend, MMA guys coming to boxing for a beefier payday.

Danis is actually more of a jiu-jitsu guy, he’s only had two MMA matches. He won both, in 2018 and 2019. Apart from that, he’s a provocateur. Danis gets in beefs, looks like.



Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said: “The Prime Card is bringing you, the fans, a double main event the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing said: “What was already the biggest night ever in crossover boxing, has just got even bigger with this announcement!”

“We are delighted to have KSI and Logan Paul fighting again on the same card,” said DAZN executive Joe Markowski.

“What a night this promises be for cross-over boxing fans worldwide with four huge names in the space creating history. Do not miss this night of toe-to-toe action.”