Published

2 hours ago

on

Kurt Scoby v Hank Lundy

Kurt Scoby takes a large step up in the form of clever vet Hank Lundy in an eight-round super lightweight match-up in the Boxing Insider/Broadway Boxing June 29 main event at Sony Hall.

The event is to stream on BoxingInsider’s various platforms.

In the co-feature fight, Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo returns to Sony Hall after a successful April win. Click here to read about that triumph.

Kurt Scoby tops the next Boxing Insider card

Ceballo is slated to meet Mitch Charles in an eight-round super welterweight faceoff.

Long Islanders Terell Bostic and Mathew Gonzalez will tussle for a scheduled eight rounds at super lightweight.

Rounding out the card, New Yorker Arnold Gonzalez will face-off against The Bronx’ Issouf Kinda in an eight-round welterweight bout; Northern Ireland’s Feargal “Fearless” McCrory will go in a six-round lightweight bout, and Ridgewood’s Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado will engage in a four-round super featherweight bout against Dominican Yeuri Andujar.

Who Is Kurt Scoby?

Kurt Scoby (11-0, 9 KOs) from New York, NY is on a six KO streak, according to a promotional release:

The 27-year-old made his professional debut in 2020 and will be facing his toughest test to date against the rugged Hammerin Hank Lundy (31-13, 14 KOs), who was born and raised in Philadelphia.

Kurt Scoby is undefeated

Scoby looks good. See how good he fights at Sony Hall

Lundy, who challenged Terence Crawford in a world welterweight title fight, has also fought fomer champions John Molina Jr., Chop Chop Corley, Thomas Dulorme and Viktor Postol.

Brian Ceballo Returns To Sony Hall

Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo (14-1, 7 KOs) is a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion and former WBO Inter-Continental welterweight champion. Ceballo made his Sony Hall debut in April and won a unanimous decision in front of a raucous crowd.

The twenty-nine-year-old Mitch Louis-Charles (7-3-2, 4 KOs) is from Quebec, Canada and is coming off a big knockout win in January at Mohegan Sun.

Terell Bostic (7-1, 1 KO), a Long Islander, was born and raised in Wyandanch, NY. He made his pro debut in 2015 and is on a five fight win streak.

Terrell Bostic from Wyandanch, Long Island

The Fighting Pride of Wyandanch, y’all

Card Stacked With New Yorkers

In his last bout at Sony Hall on February 23, Bostic came away with a unanimous decision win. Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 8KOs) from Ridgewood, NY was undefeated going into his last fight at Madison Square Garden. That result was a majority decision draw, which left him ‘only’ unbeaten.

Arnold Gonzalez (11-0, 6 KOs) from New York, NY made his pro debut in 2019 and won the Universal Boxing Organization Inter-Continental welterweight title on November 20, 2021, and successfully defended (TKO4) that title in December.

The Bronx’ Issouf “Volcano” Kinda (18-6, 7 KOs), made his pro debut in 2009 and is a former New York State super lightweight champion.

Two undefeated fighters will round out the card.

Former Boxing Union of Ireland Lightweight Champion Feargal “Fearless” McCrory (14-0, 7 KOs) from Northern Ireland will fight in a six-round lightweight bout against Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs) from Buffalo.

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (7-0, 3 KOS) from Ridgewood, NY, will fight in a four-round super featherweight bout against Yeuri Andujar (5-5-1, 3 KOs).

This edition of Broadway Boxing will air on SNY on a delayed basis and will stream live and free on BoxingInsiders social media the way boxing was intended.

