KSI vs Fury Odds: Tommy Fury Remains a Big Betting Favorite

Just days away from the event, we've got a look at the KSI vs Fury odds right here. Tommy Fury is a professional boxer with a very well-known last name. His brother, Tyson Fury, is one of the best heavyweights to ever live, and he has his own cross-over boxing match against Francis Ngannou coming up as well.

With the last name and the skill in the family, Tommy has some big shoes to fill each time he steps into that squared circle. especially as of late, since he's been taking on the “influencer” genre of boxers. Recently handing Jake Paul, who is a bona fide professional, his first loss, he'll look to take out KSI this Saturday.

KSI has made tremendous strides as a boxer. With a professional record that boasts 4 wins(3 by knockout), no losses, no draws and 1 no contest, KSI seems to be ready for the task at hand. We can all admit that Tommy Fury is a huge step up in competition, but KSI knows that too. He's a calculated man taking risks, but he's improving with each performance.

KSI vs Fury Odds: Fury Sitting at a -320 Favorite

KSI (+300) vs Tommy Fury (-320)

This is far from a coin toss of a match up per the odds; Fury has more experience and more merit to his record — on paper, he's the clear choice. KSI is not just coming out here to grab a paycheck. He trains hard and is one of the influencers/YouTubers that has taken the boxing stuff seriously and the highlight reel shows it.

Of course, with various bookies comes various odds for the moneyline and props and so forth. Not many of the major betting apps are showing the odds for this event, let alone this bout, but betonline.ag has a space to look at the interesting KSI vs Fury odds and props as we head toward fight night.

We've also got Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis on the bill for this night! A double-headliner with a lot of talent, a lot of drama and a lot of intrigue on it, and that's just looking at the dual main event spots!