KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live Stream, Fight Card, Date & Start Time

KSI will now face FaZe Temperrr live on DAZN PPV after Dillon Danis protested a rehydration clause which led to him pulling out of the fight.

Social Media influencer and YouTuber KSI returns to the squared circle this Saturday live from the OVO Arena in London as he faces another YouTube star FaZe Temperrr. The event is MF & DAZN: X SERIES 004 and will be streaming internationally on DAZN PPV this Saturday night.

FaZe Temperrr comes in as a late replacement as KSI's original opponent Dillon Danis pulled out of the event due to a dispute with the rehydration clause. These contracted weight clauses seem to be a trend with these exhibition fights, as we recently saw with Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul a few months back.

WHO IS FAZE TEMPERRR?

FaZe is the CEO of FaZe Clan, one of the world's biggest video game teams. How big of an impact does this team have? They have an engaged fan base with over “510 million combined across social platforms”. The following is massive, and it makes all of the sense in the world to have him face KSI. He was already on the card to face a ‘Mystery’ opponent, so this isn’t going to be as last minute as it would appear.

The suits at DAZN are well aware of what this matchup would mean regarding social media presence which is why they had no issues with sliding FaZe in there. This won’t be a thrilling boxing match, but the theatrics before the fight will certainly build anticipation for the event.

KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date:  Saturday, January 14 2023
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/LIVE STREAM IS KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR?

The card will stream live on DAZN PPV in the UK, Ireland, United States, Canada , France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.

The price will be as follows:

  • UK & Ireland  — £11.99 / €11.99
  • US — $39.99
  • CA — CAD$ 39.99
  • France  — € 9.99
  • Australia — $AU 14.99
  • New Zealand – $NZ 14.99
  • Sweden– SEK 99
  • Netherlands — € 9.99
  • Mexico — $MXN 99

In every other country worldwide, the event will be included in your DAZN subscription.

KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR FIGHT CARD

  • KSI vs. FaZe Temper; For KSI's MF cruiserweight title
  • Slim vs. Tom Zanetti; For Slim's MF light heavyweight title
  • Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner; cruiserweight
  • Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz; cruiserweight
  • Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou; cruiserweight
  • Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway; super lightweight
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo; light heavyweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

