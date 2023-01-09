KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live Stream, Fight Card, Date & Start Time

KSI will now face FaZe Temperrr live on DAZN PPV after Dillon Danis protested a rehydration clause which led to him pulling out of the fight.

Social Media influencer and YouTuber KSI returns to the squared circle this Saturday live from the OVO Arena in London as he faces another YouTube star FaZe Temperrr. The event is MF & DAZN: X SERIES 004 and will be streaming internationally on DAZN PPV this Saturday night.

FaZe Temperrr comes in as a late replacement as KSI's original opponent Dillon Danis pulled out of the event due to a dispute with the rehydration clause. These contracted weight clauses seem to be a trend with these exhibition fights, as we recently saw with Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul a few months back.

Wanna know how you can watch KSI vs. Temper? The main man @KSI has you covered with this 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 promo 🔥 Watch #KSITemper live on https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv and DAZN PPV, Jan. 14 pic.twitter.com/OMJa0zkybm — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 9, 2023

WHO IS FAZE TEMPERRR?

FaZe is the CEO of FaZe Clan, one of the world's biggest video game teams. How big of an impact does this team have? They have an engaged fan base with over “510 million combined across social platforms”. The following is massive, and it makes all of the sense in the world to have him face KSI. He was already on the card to face a ‘Mystery’ opponent, so this isn’t going to be as last minute as it would appear.

The suits at DAZN are well aware of what this matchup would mean regarding social media presence which is why they had no issues with sliding FaZe in there. This won’t be a thrilling boxing match, but the theatrics before the fight will certainly build anticipation for the event.

KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 14 2023

Saturday, January 14 2023 Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/LIVE STREAM IS KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR?

The card will stream live on DAZN PPV in the UK, Ireland, United States, Canada , France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.

The price will be as follows:

UK & Ireland — £11.99 / €11.99

US — $39.99

CA — CAD$ 39.99

France — € 9.99

Australia — $AU 14.99

New Zealand – $NZ 14.99

Sweden– SEK 99

Netherlands — € 9.99

Mexico — $MXN 99

In every other country worldwide, the event will be included in your DAZN subscription.

Here's how to watch #KSITemper on January 14 on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv & DAZN PPV 👊 Click the link for full details 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y1c1XT10G — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 6, 2023

KSI VS. FAZE TEMPERRR FIGHT CARD

KSI vs. FaZe Temper; For KSI's MF cruiserweight title

Slim vs. Tom Zanetti; For Slim's MF light heavyweight title

Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner; cruiserweight

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz; cruiserweight

Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou; cruiserweight

Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway; super lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo; light heavyweight

