When Does Jake Paul Fight? Soon, Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Preview

FALKENTALK: Gervonta Davis’ Fate Is Up To You  

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live Stream, Fight Card & Date

RIP Pele (1940-2022): The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Gervonta Davis Arrested Again, Looks Like Show Will Go On

Around the Curve with Abe: 'Spinnin The Block' Edition

Nadim Salloum Looks To Deliver On The 'Holiday Fight Night' Card In NYC

Curiel vs. Solomon Fight Results: Curiel Crushes Solomon, Braekhus Wins

TJ Dillashaw retirement: Former champ calls it a career

When Does Jake Paul Fight? Soon, Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

When Does Jake Paul Fight? Soon, Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

The most interesting man in combat sports, Jake Paul, has come up with a new plan which sees him taking aim at UFC head Dana White. The Ohio native offered a two fight deal to UFC mainstay Nate Diaz. They’d fight a boxing match and then six months later, engage in a mixed martial arts tussle. No, it’s not Jake Paul v Nate Diaz within the UFC Octagon, Paul is now apparently heavily affiliated with the Professional Fighters (PFL).

A Jake Paul v Nate Diaz two fight deal is in the works

Jake Paul seems intent on building his brand as a fighter AND promoter, one who offers a better deal to fighters than UFC

PFL took flight in 2018, seems quite well funded, and has a deal to show their fare on ESPN, also the main consumption platform for UFC. Yes, that creates an interesting dynamic, with the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz news cementing PFL as a legit potential rival to the UFC brand behemoth.

Diaz is a well reasoned foe choice for Paul, who turns 26 on Jan 17, and a relative boxing neophyte who would need to hustle to get his non existent MMA skills into working order.

Nate Diaz, a UFC mainstay, is a promotional free agent

Diaz likes wearing the black hat, and messing with Dana White, same as Jake, so the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz promotion will be TMZ level lively

Diaz, first of all, has a long standing feud with White, the Boston bad boy who is not enjoying the fallout from his public slap fight with his wife, which took place in Cabo on New Year Eve. If you missed it, while at a gaming table, Mrs. White looks like she absorbed some bad news. She reacts by slapping hubby, who slaps her back, slaps her again, and then grasps and pushes her toward the floor.

Generally, all publicity is good publicity. Not in this case, though. White will lay low and let other scandals entrance gossip mongers, but his rep takes a hit

Diaz, a renowned proponent of marijuana, who started as a pro in 2004, is 37 years old. Paul would be the younger man, fresher, with faster reflexes, in theory. Jake got it done on his last fight, against another past prime MMAer, Anderson Silva.

Diaz holds some cards now, he’s a promotional free agent, so we will see if negotiations drag on excessively. The California-based reefer huffing battler is a master shit talker, so the pre fight hyping of a Jake Paul v Nate Diaz battle would be enjoyable to those who like the lively banter. And yes, the foes would probably be bonded in their dislike of Dana White, so that triangle of animosity would provide fodder for media.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

