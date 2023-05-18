Worldwide

Katie Taylor Chantelle Cameron Presser Recap

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Katie Taylor Chantelle Cameron Presser Recap
Photos by Mark Robinson of Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor has the chance to become a 2-weight undisputed world champion Saturday when she battles undisputed super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on DAZN.

The classy athlete Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), age 36, fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career–yes, you read that right, it's a long story as to why— against England’s Cameron.

Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs; age 32) in her last outing outpointed Jessica McCaskill and possessed all the crowns with the win at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last November.

Cameron won the WBC 140 pound title by downing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja in October 2020, in a lockdown show.

Katie Taylor and Cameron Both Classy

At the Thursday presser to hype the show, no surprise, the two combatants stayed in character, classy.

“This fight is bigger than becoming Undisputed World Champion,” said Cameron.

“It's amazing to bring big-time boxing back to this nation where it belongs,” the Irishwoman said.”I have a chance to make history and nobody is going to take that away from me.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn offered his context, when he said this event is “one of the biggest moments in the history of Irish sport.”

Katie Taylor, promoter Eddie Hearn, Chantelle Cameron at May 18 presser

Katie Taylor, promoter Eddie Hearn, Chantelle Cameron at May 18 presser. Who wonders if Katie is past prime to the degree she takes an L in her home coming fight?

Terri Harper and Gary Cully Fight In Support of Katie Taylor Main Event

In chief support, Terri Harper defends her WBA 147 crown against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus. Check out this story by James Lupton on Harper, who is looking to grow her rep.

Irish lightweight Gary Cully takes on Mexico’s Jose Felix. Cully, 16-0 with 10 KOs, has said he's wanting Shakur Stevenson at some point. Taylor has said he's a world champ in the future.

Also, Dennis Hogan defends his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf as he fights in his native Ireland for the first time as a professional, according to a press release.

 

