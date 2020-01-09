Josh Taylor, 140 Lb Champ, Signs On With Top Rank

Top Rank has added another ace to their unit, with the signing of top 20 pound for pounder Josh Taylor, the current fighting pride of Scotland.

The 29 year old broke wide when he downed Regis Prograis on Oct. 26 in their World Boxing Super Series clash; fans were wowed by his arsenal, and he was hastily installed in personal Top 20 and even some Top 10 P4P lists.

Beating Viktor Postol in his 13th pro fight put him on many radars. Taylor followed that with wins over Ryan Martin, and then Ivan Baranchyk (see video below).

Most pundits saw Taylor vs Prograis as a coin flip fight, but Taylor’s total package was on display in the O2 Arena, and Top Rank was as impressed as anyone by the MD win.

Here is a release the Las Vegas company sent out on this smart ring general, who combines constant movement, which is sometimes interrupted by his propensity to stand and bang, which makes him a Fran friendly attraction:

(Jan. 9, 2020) — The 2020 forecast is in, and “The Tartan Tornado” is coming to Top Rank and ESPN.

WBA/IBF junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor, fresh off his tour de force in the World Boxing Super Series, has signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank. Taylor, from Edinburgh, Scotland, will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in 2020 as he continues his quest to become the undisputed junior welterweight king.

“Josh Taylor is one of the world’s best fighters, and he is a fight fan’s fighter, a tough guy willing to fight anyone we put in front of him,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Whether it’s Jose Ramirez in a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title or any of the welterweights out there, he’s ready for the biggest challenges. I want to thank Josh’s advisors at MTK Global, who have the same goal as us, which is to make him an international star.”

“A new year, a new decade with lots of new beginnings, and I’m starting this new decade with a big bang,” Taylor said. “2019 was a huge year for me, but 2020 looks set to be even bigger and I’m delighted to have signed a deal with Top Rank and ESPN and an advisory contract with MTK Global. I believe I am with the best team to take my career to the next level. I couldn’t ask for a better partnership, and I know the future looks bright with this team lighting the way.”

Said Jamie Conlan, MTK Global’s Professional Development Coordinator: “Josh Taylor was the 2019 Fighter of the Year, winning the World Boxing Super Series in fantastic fashion with his win over Regis Prograis.”

“Now linking up with Top Rank and MTK Global, his sights are solely set on unifying the division and becoming a global star.”

ESPN’s Max on Boxing will feature an exclusive Max Kellerman interview with Taylor this Friday, January 10 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs), who turned pro in July 2015, soon established himself as one of Great Britain’s pugilistic prodigies, winning Commonwealth honors in October 2016 in only his seventh bout. In 2017, he knocked off fellow unbeaten prospect Ohara Davies via seventh-round stoppage and knocked out former world champion Miguel Vazquez in nine rounds.

In late 2018, following a decision win over former world champion Viktor Postol, he entered the World Boxing Super Series tournament. Taylor knocked out then-unbeaten Ryan Martin in the quarterfinals and scored a convincing decision over Ivan Baranchyk in the semifinals to win the IBF world title. Taylor authored his career-best win last October in the World Boxing Super Series championship, grinding out a majority decision over Prograis to unify titles and establish himself as a pound-for-pound player.