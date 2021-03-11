Jake Paul Wants to Fight Dana White, Triller Will Put Up $10M As Bet On the You Tuber

Young Jake Paul is a shit stirrer extraordinaire, that is generally acknowledged even by people who dismiss him derisively as a “You Tuber” who is in over his head when he tries to transition into the pugilism sphere, and think boxing is getting infected with side show freaks.

Some of you are not much aware of Paul, age 23, other than knowing that he will fight in the main event of an April 17 Triller Fight Club promotion, against 36 year old Ben Askren, a mixed artial artist.

Paul, an Ohio native who is the one-year-younger bro of fellow You Tube personality Logan Paul, is doing his level best to get on all the radar screens of boxing fans, excelling in the “agent provocateur” role while sparring on social media with UFC figure-head Dana White.

Paul knows how to draw attention to himself, and uses the whole social media palette to paint a portrait of himself which is tidily summed up by his nickname: “Problem Child.”

In December, Paul took aim at Conor McGregor, the UFC bad boy who himself is a master at conjuring attention with his beefs. That dynamic widened out, and Paul started scuffling on social media with Dana White, the figurehead for the mixed martial arts world leader. White has lobbed plenty of verbal grenades at Jake and Logan, who also side hustles in pugilism.

TMZ is all over it–on Wednesday, the news and gossip purveyor reported that White on Mike Tyson’s podcast said he’d be willing to bet $1 million that Ben Askren will defeat Jake Paul on April 17.

“I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet one million dollars that he loses this fucking fight,” White said on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.’

“I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight! Let’s be honest, Jake Paul isn’t a fucking boxer. This guy is a fucking YouTube kid.”

Jake Paul countered hard and fast, “Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 million,” he replied. “After I knock out Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber.'”

And now, the offer gets sweetened.

Triller boxing boss Ryan Kavanaugh is of the belief that Paul’s progress as a pugilist is so impressive, that he’d like to put his money up to prove how highly he thinks of Paul. “We’re calling Dana White out officially,” Kavanaugh told me. “Triller, Snoop Dogg, me, and Bobby Sarnevesht will bet $10 million that Jake will win.”

Then, a step further. Triller is keen to promote a Jake Paul vs. Dana White fight.

“Typical boxing rules, six rounds, or more, three minute rounds,” Kavanaugh suggested. “We challenge Dana to fight Jake, on a Triller Fight Club card, anytime this year. Dana can name the weekend. It can be a collaboration, we can do it on Triller, and then on the UFC platform.

Kavanaugh has heard the talk over the years of White maintaining he’s fought plenty, in so-called “smokers” back in the day, so he’s hopeful that isn’t just resume boosting, and that White might feel comfortable in taking on a physical challenge like this. “We’ll do the $10 million bet, Jake vs. Askren, and the money can go into escrow,” Kavanaugh said. White can show the depth of his belief in Askren, by accepting the larger stakes, and then show his roster of fighters that he’s willing to take some of the same risks they do when they do battle.

Snoop Dogg also swooped in and offered NYF a soundbite. “Is Dana White man enough to put his money where his mouth is? Jake Paul will win.”

No response as yet from White, the day after Triller produced and put forth more chips on the table.