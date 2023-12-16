Jake Paul Snags First Round Knockout

Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) showed his star and punching power with a vicious right uppercut which dropped and stopped Andre August (10-2-1, 5 KOs) at the packed Caribe Resort in Orlando, Florida Friday night.

The smack down special came with big bro Logan Paul, the WWE superstar, cheering from the corner, in a scrap which screened on DAZN.

Also, Franchon “The Heavy Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs) won by unanimous decision over MVP’s Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (13-1, 11 KOs), becoming the new WBC Super Middleweight World Champion and WBA Interim Champion.

Paul had a ball with Team USA Boxing stars Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards, dancing to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” in his walkout.

Among those in attendance: Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswany, Chantelle Cameron, Riddick Bowe, Tyron Woodley Team USA Boxing stars Mo McCane and Joshua Edwards and MVP’s H2O Aston Sylve, who will headline Most Valuable Prospects V in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 2.

Caribe is happy to report this card accumulated the highest recorded gate for a boxing event in Orlando’s history. Miguel Cotto’s bout vs. Delvin Rodriguez at the Amway Center, which has a capacity of 20,000, in October 2013 was the highest grosser.

A release noted “Paul vs. August also broke the record for highest average ticket price, matching the average ticket price of Paul’s latest fight vs. Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.”

In a 10-round super welterweight Cuban battle between Yeonis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) and Livan Navarro (15-2, 9 KOs), Tellez went on to claim the WBA Continental Latin Americas title with a left hook that sent Navarro down, 10th round

19-year old heavy hitter and Most Valuable Prospects fan fave Lorenzo “The Giant Killer” Medina (9-0, 8 KOs) beat Joshua Temple (12-3, 10 KOs) in the sixth round, TKO in the energetic 6-round heavyweight fight.

In the preliminary bouts, welterweights Elijah Flores (7-0, 2 KOs) beat Javier Mayoral (6-4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55).

From the release: “The bantamweight fight between Alex “Alley Cat” Gueche (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Clayton Ward (1-1, 1 KO) ended with Gueche’s third round TKO of Ward.

Zachary “The Razorback” Randolph (10-3-1, 3 KOs) took home a majority decision (57-57, 60-54, 58-56) against Michael “Pittsburgh Bull” Manna (7-6, 4 KOs) in a 6-round cruiserweight bout.”