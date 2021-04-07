Is Kickboxing a Good Way To Lose Weight?

Many of us know how great kickboxing is for fitness. It tones the body, helps build muscle mass, and even helps in de-stressing. But did you know that it can help you lose weight, as well?

Apparently, people have also been relying on this form of exercise to shed their extra pounds. When performed correctly, kickboxing can be a super-effective activity for getting rid of unwanted fats.

Before you start attending kickboxing classes, learn the full scope of its benefits, including the number of calories you stand to lose by performing it daily.

What Makes Kickboxing Great for Weight Loss?

Unlike running or weight lifting, kickboxing is a slightly more complicated path towards weight loss. What’s tricky about it is that it might lead to people gaining weight before achieving their weight goal.

That said, it can be just as rewarding as any exercise because it gives all your body’s muscles a good workout each and every time. Should you play your cards right, kickboxing could allow you to accomplish the following:

1. Burn Calories Easily

An hour of kickboxing can burn nearly a thousand calories. Since the best way to lose weight centers on burning more calories than you’re taking in, this would make it a great way to lose weight. You don’t have to do high-intensity kickboxing, either; you can just proceed with the activity moderately for an hour and still burn tons of calories.

Granted, this is just one part of the kickboxing weight loss program. The other part requires you to adopt a healthy and well-balanced diet. Kickboxing alone might not be enough to help you reach your goal.

2. Tones the Body

Weight loss isn’t just about how to lose weight; it’s also about toning the body and building muscle. As one of the most effective forms of cardio, kickboxing helps tone the body and build muscle faster than most other exercises. It is especially helpful in toning the stomach and getting rid of those annoying love handles.

3. Strengthens the Core

Kickboxing focuses particularly on the core area, so your abdominal muscles become stronger and stronger with every session you do. Basically, you don’t just lose fat and tone your stomach; you strengthen it, too. And you’ll see all those three improvements embodied in a perfect set of washboard abs.

Again, it bears mentioning that you won’t even get close to getting that six- or eight-pack without a proper diet. Get more fruits and vegetables in your diet pronto.

4. Can Go From Moderate- to High-Intensity

What’s great about kickboxing is that it is also a beginner-friendly exercise. You can start off with more moderately-paced sessions and then speed things up once you get the hang of the activity.

Even if you’re not quite at the pace you want, you will still be burning calories. However, your goal should always be to accomplish high-intensity workouts. It is what will help you tone those muscles, lose weight, and shape those abs faster.

5. Helps in De-stressing

With stress making an appearance in your life, you should be able to focus more on your weight loss goals. Stress tends to keep your mind on the matters stressing you out and not on losing weight and staying healthy.

A daily dose of kickboxing should be enough to let you forget about stress and allow you to focus on the matter at hand, which is kicking and punching the life out of that bag.

The Right Balance of Diet and Exercise

Whatever you want to achieve with exercise can only be done with the right diet. It doesn’t matter if you lift weights, go running, do track, or perform any other fitness activity; a balanced and healthy diet will always be essential to your goal.

Eating the right kinds of food is especially important when your goal is to lose weight. Remember 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. That’s how much food intake factors into your journey.

The Right Way to Do Kickboxing

Kickboxing only works as a weight-loss technique when you do it right. That means not skipping sessions or overtraining, as well as eating the right kinds of food at the same time. Keep these in mind when doing kickboxing, and you’re bound to lose weight in less time than you would have imagined.

