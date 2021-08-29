How Can Online Casinos Interest UFC fans?

The immense popularity of video slots owes a lot of gratitude to the multiverse of themes, motifs, and plots. There is no other casino niche that can successfully transfer from a classic 3-wheeler into a fully fledged video game with prizes ranging from a few cents to millions of coins in your respective currency. Among a multitude of iconic titles, fighting themed slots are one of the most interesting areas. Being a fan, you should definitely read the article and find out more about the best slots of this genre.

Kung Fu Rooster

Featuring a spicy rooster as a martial arts master that not only brings a brand-new approach to this world but also pays up to 50000x your bet, this is a cartoonish slot with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 12 fixed paylines. The story is all about the Fire Trials bonus game, where you’ll increase the Multiplier value by 1x with every spin of 25 received at no additional cost.

Just like in games revolving around other themes, the Kung Fu Rooster features both demo and real-money modes where the first-mentioned grants a pile of coins to get the first impression. The traditional gameplay implies 3 or more matching symbols that will trigger a winning combination where the Wild Rooster stands for any to complete the line. The monkey Scatter symbol leads to extra spins should you manage to catch at least three of them placed anywhere on the reel set.

Street Fighter II

Produced by NetEnt, one of the finest game developers on the market, the slot machine is inspired by a homonymous arcade that ruled the clubs in the 1990s. Before the reels start spinning, you need to choose a character to lead. Each of them has a unique combination of powers, with the Wild symbol featuring better prizes. For example, Ryu grants more coins and places 3 Wild symbols on the same row.

The same goes for symbols representing other fighters: Guile places 2 vertical stacks of 2 Wilds, Dhalsim adds up to 4 Wilds as a random event, Zangief follows up with 2 horizontal stacks, while Blanka distributes 1 to 5 Wilds on the same reel. When the match starts and you win a spin, the system awards a number of Beat the Boss Free Spins. The main goal is to take down M. Bison, the final boss, and take 70.000 coins.

Bruce Lee

Featuring the late Chinese martial arts champion and equally famous actor, the slot game keeps the memory of Bruce Lee still alive. Players will get a standard 5-reel configuration where the first two reels have 2 rows, while the remaining come with 4 rows. In total, you’ll meet a maximum of 20 lines on which it is possible to place 0.01 to 2 coins. Summa summarum, the wagering options range from 0.30 to 60 coins per hand.

Visually, WMS did their best to ensure the graphical element meets the excitement displayed on the reels, so you’ll get a lot of themed symbols, including Dragon as the highest-paying one. Even though Wilds are in the background, there are other rewarding options to boost the bankroll. Here, everything is about Free Spins and 3 methods to trigger them along with a reel modifier. Players can take up to 20 rounds at the casino’s expense and improve the stake with Expanded Wilds.

UFC

When it comes to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the army of fans, Endemol Games wanted to make sure their ecstatic cheering would be faithfully represented in a slot game. You will get a 5-reeler with 3 rows and 20 paylines to assemble an array of knockout combinations, finally leading to the big win of 1000x your total stake. As a comparison, in the Mike Tyson Knockout slot Mike Tyson is the most generous icon worth offering 2x less money.

The character you lead here is the Wild and may replace all other items but the Scatter symbols. If it lands on the middle reel, you will get a golden treatment and turn a single into Expanding Wilds. A few tips – this leads to the above-mentioned static jackpot. The other strong part of this slot is the Fight Night Bonus activated by the three UFC logo symbols, and players can take even more coins during the Training bonus with extra spins.

Rocky

Finally, there is a game that no UFC slot fan should miss, even though it starts a rather different avatar from a completely different series. Here, you’ll lead the famous Italian Stallion, a boxer who rises from humble beginnings into the strongest and highest-paying in the world. The game features Sylvester Stallone himself as one of the highest paying symbols on the reels allowing you to play free boxing slots online in top casinos and get a series of big prizes on his account.

The online gambling iteration of the iconic movie sees Rocky Balboa as one of the highest valued symbols and features a number of other winning prospects. When you step into the ring to defeat Ivan Drago or Apollo Creed and respectively earn 800 and 1.000 coins, another thing to watch about is to keep beloved Adrian safe. Spell all letters of the boxer’s name, and R.O.C.K.Y. pays 5x your bet. He will also serve as a trigger for extra games granting 15, 20, or 25 hands, during which all winners are multiplied. Line up 5 Rocky Wilds and scoop the massive 10000-coin winner.

Conclusion

The universe of titles combining two worlds is vast and generates great games, visually attractive slots, massive payouts, and tons of quality entertainment hours. The gaming universe in online casinos is definitely richer and has enough room for a new theme to emerge. Whether you want to combine Gambling and UFC or just revive your favorite movie characters in an online casino game, just look for a themed online casino and pick the most suitable of the available slot games. You will see they have a lot in common, including thrill, excitement, fearless fighters, and a chance to earn while gambling on their favorite.