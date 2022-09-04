Here’s Why You Should Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz PPV

Your budget may well not be too healthy right now, after holiday travel season, and paying out for back-to-school supplies for the kids, and with gift-giving season around the corner. So, buying a Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz boxing pay per view event might not be at the top of your To Do list.

But, if you are reading this, you are a degenerate fan, and are at least contemplating purchasing the PBC PPV featuring ultra ultra grizzled vet Luis Ortiz battling Andy Ruiz. So, I’m going to offer three serviceable reasons why you should buy the four fight $75 event. (Editor's Note: You can also purchase the event on PPV.com.)

1) The Main Event Matters

Despite the lack of depth on the card, the main event is rock solid. Ortiz has looked the part of a heavyweight world champion without winning a world title, and Ruiz has won a world title but struggled with consistency. It is clear from a business standpoint that if Ruiz could win, that would afford very big fights on PPV in the future, including one against Deontay Wilder that would be very interesting, but beating Luis Ortiz is a big ask.

Ortiz is older, at 43-years-old, and oddly, up until this point Ortiz has appeared on the most pay-per-views of the year, two, as he was on a PPV card on January 1st to start the year, and now on September 4th, as Canelo Alvarez will tie his record of two in a few weeks in his battle. An odd stat, given Luis Ortiz was never thought of as a huge draw in his prime, let alone now, but good for him.

The big question in this fight is Ruiz. Can Ruiz fight a composed and disciplined fight? We know Ruiz is in shape, but can he stay focused as he was in shape against Chris Arreola and still got dropped and rocked?

Ortiz might be on the decline, but he hits hard, and never loses sight of what he has to do. A truly 50-50 fight that is being overshadowed by its price point.

2) “Rayo” Might Just Be A Star

Jose Valenzuela, better known as “Rayo”, looks to be one of these young lightweights who is not just making a name for himself but taking on interesting challengers as well. “Rayo” has looked good in his last two KO wins over Francisco Vargas and Austin Dulay. Yet, astute fans look at his fight against Deiner Berrio, and wonder how Valenzuela will do with a true mover.

His opponent, Edwin Dos Santos, is a puncher who seems a bit smaller than Valenzuela, and that could lead to trouble for the slugger. It is more than likely that Valenzuela will win in an exciting fashion, and with multiple exciting wins on pay-per-views of high-profile cards, Valenzuela is trending towards being a hot prospect/contender. I could see him becoming a staple of the main event scene.

Now we just have to see him a bit more active. Valenzuela, who will be fighting for his 13th time as a pro, will be only fighting for his second time in 2022. That’s far too little for a young fighter of skill, in my opinion. The two PBC fighters I am really looking at in terms of prospects over at PBC are “Rayo” Valenzuela and Travon Marshall. So tuning in to see a potential world champion in a dominant performance is always a good thing.

3) Isaac Cruz Is A Real Player At Lightweight

The co-main event will feature Isaac Cruz facing Eduardo Ramirez. Ramirez, a formidable fighter who looked to be a world title caliber 130 pounder, will move up to face Cruz in a bout for the WBC silver lightweight title, which will probably create a number one contender for Devin Haney's title at lightweight. Cruz gave Gervonta “Tank” Davis a hard fight and has earned his way into the position he is in.

Cruz is a formidable foe, who also will more than likely fight the best fighters of his era. Cruz is brutal and destructive, he resembles his nickname “Pitbull.” Ramirez, on the other hand, reminds me in a lot of ways of Miguel Marriaga in the modern era.

Cruz is the favorite, he is relentless, powerful, and applies tons of pressure. Cruz will inevitably face Gervonta Davis again, but I get the sense that he might be on a legacy tour right now as he is looking to gain some accomplishments before revisiting the Davis fight. Ramirez is a solid world-class fighter, and that should bring out the best in Cruz.