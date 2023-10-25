One of Most Terrifying Men Fights Saturday in Saudi Arabia

YouTube was on, the open workouts taking place in Saudia Arabia, and I was juggling tasks. While in the bathroom scrubbing the sink, I heard a commentator on the feed referring to a heavyweight as “one of the most terrifying men I’ve seen in my entire life.”

You know I had to check the screen to see who was being referred to. Arslanbek Mahkmudov, that’s who was being described.

He’s a 6-5 hitter from Russia, living in Canada. Yeah, OK, I can see how from some angles he’s very fearsome looking. I think he's no Richard Kiel, though.

His record stands at 17-0, with 16 KOs.

His trainer Marc Ramsay said that “people underestimate his technique,” that he has more boxing skills than we’ve seen, and that he’s a future champ.

LOL, the commentary dude called him “7 foot five,” as “The Lions” Mahkmudov’s foe, one Junior Anthony Wright, came to the fore during the open workout.

Mahkmudov, an Eye of the Tiger/Top Rank fighter, beat Raphael Akpejiori (TKO2) his last time out, on 7-1-23, on a Top Rank show.

His career best win came on 9-16-22, UD10 over Carlos Takam, for a man who debuted in 2017.

Who Is Arslanbek Makhmudov Foe Junior Anthony Wright?

Wright is 37, but the big lad is 34, so it’s not an age “mismatch” going on.

He’s still wanting a career best wins, after taking Ls at cruiserweight to Rahim Chakhiev and Beibut Shumenov. The 20-4-1 hitter from Illinois spoke at the workout.

He termed the gig a huge opportunity, and noted that he appreciated being there, in Saudi Arabia.

Wright said that his foe on Saturday is powerful. “Real tough, determined, I looked at him a little bit,” he said, but prefers to see how things play out, rather than preview and assume things going in.

The fighter from Illinois is a candid type, he knows the deal, who’s the A and B side. “I think Parker is the sharpest (of the heavyweights on the card outside of the main eventers).”

My Three Cents: I speak from heart as well as head, Junior is a good dude, so you hope for him to do well. But he's crafty as heck, and will be overmatched in size, but not in the heart department.