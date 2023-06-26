Glory Kickboxing Runs August 19 in Netherlands

GLORY kickboxing has a card set for August 19, in the Netherlands, a four-man, one-night qualification tournament for the GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix to take place at the end of the year.

The Rotterdam Ahoy arena in the Netherlands is the setting for GLORY 87.

The participants, as described in a release:

Martin Terpstra (21-5, 11 KO) – towering at 6’9” tall, this Dutch giant won his GLORY debut thanks to a second round TKO win at GLORY Rivals 1 last June. He will now be aiming to make up for lost time and kick-start his career.

Mohamed Amine (29-5, 16 KO) – stepping up from light heavyweight, Amine only made his GLORY debut this year and has already been involved in two high-profile fights. Now he will be aiming to use his speed and make it a memorable rookie year in GLORY.

Bahram Rajabzadeh (62-1, 56 KO) – this fighter from Azerbaijan made a statement on his GLORY return in May after four years away by KO'ing perennial contender Luis Tavares in the first round. Now he gets his opportunity to enter the biggest kickboxing tournament of the year.

Uku Jurjendal (18-7, 14 KO) – a bulldozer from Estonia, Jurjendal showed everyone what he is capable of in his last fight with first round KO victory thanks to some devastating power punches.

The matchups for the heavyweight tournament semi-finals will be determined later.