Glanton vs Markic Prediction: Bulletproof Wants World Gold

It’s been an exciting start to 2024 and even on a ‘quieter’ night this weekend, the action continues to come on Saturday with the WBO International Cruiserweight title on the line in France.

American Brandon Glanton travels to Europe to take on Croatian Emil Markic, in a fight between two men that have got a fair few knockouts on their record, in what should be a really interesting fight.

We’ve got all the news and information ahead of our Glanton vs Markic prediction and where the vacant title belt may be heading this weekend.

The main event of the big Prestige card in the north of France could push Glanton up the rankings, as he chases major gold in the division.

Glanton vs Markic Prediction

In an alternative reality, Glanton may have already fought for a world title, having been narrowly and controversially beaten in a title eliminator fight.

Certainly that experience in big fights could play into the American’s hands and feature in our Brandon Glanton vs Emil Markic prediction.

He will certainly go into this one as the heavy favorite and be hoping to continue to rebuild his momentum, after he lost it at the end of 2022.

Markic won’t be there to make it easy for him however, and the European fighter can certainly cause his opponent problems.

Brandon Glanton Preview

Atlanta born Glanton has built an excellent reputation in the cruiserweight division since becoming professional back in 2017. The start to his career saw him go 17-0 and build an impressive record.

‘Bulletproof’ certainly looked to be living up to his nickname as he ran roughshod over those that stood across the ring from him.

His knockout ability will surely be front and center of our thinking in the Brandon Glanton vs Emil Markic prediction.

Of those first 17 fights, 14 of them came inside the distance, with Glanton proving that he had the kind of stopping power you need to carry with you in the cruiserweight division.

However, his momentum was stopped in its tracks in December 2022.

He faced Australian David Light in a final eliminator for the WBO cruiserweight world title, held by Britain’s Lawrence Okolie. Glanton dropped Light in the fight and many watching on expected him the decision victory, but it controversially went to Light. The Australian went on to lose to Okolie.

The defeated 31-year-old American didn’t get back on track straight away though, losing to Soslan Asbarov, who had a record of 3-0 going into the fight, also by decision. He did bounce back in October with a TKO win over Carlos Fromenta Romero.

That sets up this weekend’s fight with Markic and the chance to pick up a minor title, push himself up the rankings and potentially get close to a world title fight once again.

Emil Markic Preview

For the Croatian, he should be under no illusions that Glanton’s losses show a weakness in his game that he can exploit in France.

Markic is similarly powerful with his shots, having won 27 of his 35 wins by way of stoppage and is clearly more experienced than the American. Will this have a baring on our Glanton vs Markic prediction?

The problem for the 40-year-old is that Glanton’s losses have both been controversial and the best he can takeaway from them is that both Light and Asbarov managed to take him the distance and get the judges’ decision.

Unfortunately for him, age could be against his chances of going that long. Also the issue for Markic is that of his four career losses, three of them have come via stoppage. That’s not good when you’re coming up against someone with Glanton’s qualities.

The orthodox fighter has been professional since 2012, and won all eight of his first fights, before being stopped by Shefat Isufi. Another run of 17 wins led to him becoming the German light heavyweight champion, but he lost to Umar Salamov in his attempt to become a European champion.

He lost two fights ago for the cruiserweight European title to Tahir Kahrovic but won his most recent bout.

Brandon Glanton vs Emil Markic Prediction: Bulletproof Looking For World Titles

It seems unlikely that Markic has enough at 40 years old to get the win over Glanton and cause a massive shock, that’s certainly our Glanton vs Markic prediction.

The American is a heavy favorite and his odds have only got better. He was -900 on the Moneyline but Glanton to win is now -1000, and we can’t advise you to put your hard earned dollars on any other outcome.

Markic does possess decent power, or at least he has in the past, and if you fancy his puncher’s chance then you can back him at +600.

It’s also a sure fire thing that Glanton wins by TKO/KO at -400 in our eyes, he is available at +500 to win by decision. That might be Markic’s best route to a shock at +1400, but again we aren’t predicting that.

Bulletproof will be looking beyond this fight in no time and keeping an eye on where the title opportunities for world belts might be in the near future.