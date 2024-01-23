Best Boxing Gyms in NYC: The Big Apple’s Best Boxing Gyms

There's no question that New York City (NYC) is the boxing capital of the world. Not only has NYC's iconic Madison Square Garden hosted many of the best boxing fights of all time, the city has become the adopted home of endless boxing superstars over the years. This is because NYC itself seems to perfectly encapsulate the blue-collar grit and hustler's attitude that it requires to become a boxing legend, and also because the best boxing gyms in NYC are world-renowned, as well.

Yet, since there are so many great boxing gyms in NYC to select from, deciding which one might be the best fit for you can become a daunting endeavor.

For that reason, we've scoured the city to find and highlight eight of the best boxing gyms in New York—along with discussing what (and who) they're best for—so that anybody living in, visiting, or anybody who just wants to know what the NYC boxing scene is like, can find the perfect NYC gym for them. With that, let's get into it!

The Eight Best Boxing Gyms in NYC

Gleason's Gym

Gleason's Gym is best for: professional boxers, those who are serious about becoming a skilled boxer, and/or those who love boxing history.

Gleason's Gym (established in 1937) is the oldest and most famous boxing gym in NYC by far — for good reason. This gym has a rich history, as its walls have witnessed some of the best boxers in history conduct training camps and prepare for upcoming fights. Iconic figures like Muhammad Ali, Jake LaMotta, Roberto Duran, Mike Tyson, Heather Hardy, Robert De Niro have all trained at Gleason's Gym in the past — which makes it a sort of shrine to boxing's legendary history. It's also where Hillary Swank trained for Million Dollar Baby 92004), which is one of the best boxing movies of all time.

Yet, don't let that list of heroes fool you: Gleason's Gym is more focused on its future than its past. The gym features a myriad of boxing bags suitable for all different types of training, four expansive rings, and a huge weight training area for building strength and stamina.

Gleason's Gym provides a diverse roster of 92 trainers — many of whom are active professional boxers — that offer a well-rounded and nuanced understanding of the sport, while also ensuring that each person training at the gym masters the basics before delving into the nitty gritty. The gym also provides plenty of programs for veterans, seniors, the neurodiverse, trans boxers, and even offers self-defense classes.

That being said, the bread and butter of Gleason's Gym is attracting and building up-and-coming fighters into fearsome boxers that could contend for world titles someday. So if you or someone you know is keen to become the next great American boxer, Gleason's Gym might be the best boxing gym in New York for you.

Overthrow Boxing Club

Overthrow Boxing Club is best for: amateur boxers, and those looking for a boxing-centric group workout to get in shape and have fun.

The next best boxing gym in NYC we want to feature is Overthrow Boxing Club — which appeals to a much different target audience than Gleason's Gym. Overthrow (located on Bleecker Street) is built on the idea that boxing can be both a demanding sport and an empowering fitness routine — and caters to those who intend to improve their boxing game, and/or those who just want to get a fun, 45 minute workout while visiting NYC on holiday.

Overthrow is one of the coolest looking gyms in all of NYC; toting punk-style, graffiti-covered walls and neon lights. Inside, there are two floors, each of which serve different purposes. Upstairs is where the intense training takes place: private training, sparring sessions, and advanced ringwork for prospective amateur and pro boxers takes place.

The basement is where The Boxing Burnout Class — a 45-minute workout incorporating the basics of shadowboxing and heavy-bag work — goes down. If you've heard of Rumble Boxing, expect something similar with the Boxing Burnout Class.

Overthrow Boxing Club is the perfect place to indulge in your boxing desires without any judgment or worry that you'll be matched against someone on a whole different level for you — which is not to say that the Boxing Burnout Class is easy. Head to Overthrow if you want to experience one of New York's best boxing gyms, and an even better workout.

Church Street Boxing Gym

Church Street Boxing Gym is best for: those who want an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind training experience — for better or worse.

Church Street Boxing Gym became famous in 2012, when the CNN Business video from above went viral for head trainer Eric Kelly's harsh (but hilarious) words about a large chunk of his clientele.

And while it's true that Church Street's heart of Manhattan location does make it a common place for Wall St. workers to get some after-work training in, the gym is also home to a plethora of professional boxers; not to mention, has also been the training home to Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis back in the day.

Church Street Boxing Gym's ethos is toughness, both physical and mental. People who want to train here must prepare to have one of the hardest workouts of their lives, and subject themselves to (constructive) criticism from the gym's trainers. If that's what you're looking for, expect your boxing aptitude to improve immensely while at Church Street.

This New York boxing gym also boasts some of the country's best equipment, and offers group classes for all skill levels, including Muay Thai and wrestling classes, as well.

Prepare to have your backside kicked at Church Street — while loving every second.

Trinity Boxing Club

Trinity Boxing Club is best for: those looking for a therapeutic boxing experience, or those who are looking for a daily escape of their everyday lives.

Trinity Boxing Club (located in NYC's financial district) is one the most unique boxing gyms in NYC — although not because of what it looks like, or who trains there. Rather, Trinity Boxing Club prides itself on offering a workout that nourishes the mind, body, and spirit.

Boxing tends to be more of a mental battle than a physical one; and Trinity Boxing Club knows this better than most. For that reason, their trainers will make your experience about individual growth and personal challenge, all while establishing the basics and fundamentals that all prospective boxers require.

Due to its spirited training atmosphere, Trinity Boxing Club has become a tight-knit community of long-time fighters; who, at the same time, are extremely welcoming to newcomers of all skills, ages, and backgrounds.

If you decide to train at Trinity, prepare to feel great about yourself afterwards — and not just because of the great training you'll receive.

Hudson Boxing Gym

Hudson Boxing Gym is best for: those seeking a personalized, one-on-one experience that focuses on improving technique, and who don't mind not training inside of a boxing ring.

Located in the heart of Soho, Manhattan, Hudson Boxing Gym has been made famous due to its legendary founder, Ricardo Andre.

Andre, per Hudson Boxing Gym's website, has “over 15 years in the industry and 5 years of professional boxing experience. His elite industry knowledge will catalyze your fitness and boxing journey, and… works with individuals of all ages, experience levels, and lifestyles. True to his art, he figures out what drives each individual and helps them to achieve their goals.”

While Hudson Boxing Gym doesn't have a physical ring, it’s set up with heavy bags on one side and mirrors on the other. The mirrors are commonly used by Andre and his trainers to detect bad habits in technique, and teach their boxers how to correct them.

Every person attending a class will receive one-on-one training and wisdom at some point during the session, and can expect the advise to be of immediate help to their boxing ability.

Andre seems to have cracked the code to personalized, effective boxing training. Sound like what you're looking for? Be sure to check Hudson out.

Mendez Boxing Gym

Mendez Boxing Gym is best for: those looking for a more holistic approach to their boxing training in NYC, which includes lectures and discussions about strategy and boxing history.

Mendez Boxing Gym has become one of the best boxing gyms in NYC, and the fighters who train there seem to be some of the most successful out of any gym in the Big Apple — the reason being that, at Mendez, the training isn't solely about what takes place inside of the ring.

While the actual technical boxing training is excellent, Mendez Boxing Gym also places an emphasis on mental and strategic components of the sport. Because boxers at Mendez have been there and done that, they'll be more than willing to show you the ropes and offer advice on any aspect of the boxing life that you're curious about.

Mandez Boxing Gym's facilities are also world class. They'll provide you a boxing bag that's tailored to your training needs, expansive weight training and cardio areas, and a well-maintained ring for intense sparring sessions. Whatever it is you're looking for, Mendez Boxing Gym has got you covered.

Gotham Gym

Gotham Gym is best for: those looking for elite, intense training from world-class instructors — and those seeking the occasional celebrity sighting.

Located in Greenwich Village, Gotham Gym has become a staple boxing gym in New York. Not only has Gotham become a hotspot for celebrity sightings — with Lil Uzi Vert and Bella Hadid being spotted training there in recent years — but the training itself is second-to-none.

Placing an emphasis on cardio and high-paced, rhythmic training, Gotham Gym will leave you sweating up a storm by the end of your session. While this will differ depending on the instructor, many of Gotham Gym's group classes will also include intense medicine ball and other types of core workouts — making for a full body experience that will test your limits and likely leave you sore the next day.

Per Gotham Gym's website, “We offer straightforward, effective classes in a space that was created with the intention of individual attention. So go ahead, get yours.”

Gotham Gym is no-frills, in other words. So just because there are celebrities sometimes present, doesn't mean that Gotham Gym's trainers are going to take it easy on you. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Eastern Queens Boxing Club

Eastern Queens Boxing Club is best for: youth boxers, female boxers, and those who are seeking a low-cost, no obligations membership program.

Eastern Queens Boxing Club (located in, you guessed it, Eastern Queens) has one of the most unique boxing gyms in NYC. A major reason why is because they place an emphasis on youth boxing classes, offering a great opportunity for children who want to test the boxing waters to see what the sport is all about. What's more, EQBC also has a ‘Queens' Queens' program, that's solely for female boxers. How great is that?

While some of the classes at EQBC do require you to be a member in order to sign up, plenty of them don't. Also, if you're interested in checking the gym out and potentially becoming a member, Eastern Queens Boxing Gym offers a free In-person Tour & Optional Intro Session. This is a rarity in most boxing gyms — especially those located in New York. So be sure to take advantage of that if you're keen to learn more about EQBC.

And that's not all what makes EQBC unique. They're also open 24/7, have an in-house physiotherapist who can assist any members with injury questions or ailments, and they also offer a loyalty rewards program, which will allow you free classes and/or gear after you've frequented the gym enough.

Be sure to check Eastern Queens Boxing Gym out if you're in NYC and want to immerse yourself in the sport in a whole new way.

And that does it for the best boxing gyms in NYC. Hopefully this shows you that, no matter what sort of boxing experience that you're seeking in the Big Apple, the perfect gym is surely out there for you. Just be sure to do your research, understand what you're signing up for, and expect to push yourself! All while feeling excellent about the experience once you're done.